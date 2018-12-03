New anti-militancy strategy: Pre-dawn anti-militancy operations

Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 29:
To curtail protests near the gunfight sites, the government forces have adopted a new strategy - conducting pre-dawn operations in Kashmir valley.
Reliable sources said the government forces - Police, Army and paramilitary CRPF – now prefer conducting pre-dawn anti-militancy operations to avoid confrontation with civilians near gunfights sites.
They observe that the trend of stone pelting incidents near the gunfight sites has caused serious hindrance in conducting counter-militancy operations, particularly in south Kashmir, and at times leads to unwanted damage.
The tactical change, launching Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at pre-dawn hours, and efforts to conclude anti-militancy operations before the first light of the day is becoming common now.
Source said the anti-militancy operations were conducted at pre-dawn hours in past also but the strategy was implemented again in October when a highly-educated Hizbul Mujahideen militant, Manan Wani, was killed in a similar-type operation at Shartgund Bala area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
A senior Police officer said such anti-militancy operations were being conducted since last year when the government forces launched ‘Operation All-Out’ and killed 209 militants in the Valley.
“Last year, a large number of predawn operations were conducted. But, sometime, operations get extended due to various factors like topography,” the Police officer said.
On Thursday, the latest pre-dawn operation began around 3 am at Sharshalipora village in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Within an hour and half, two local militants were killed in the gunfight which stopped at around 4:30 am.
On Wednesday, a pre-dawn CASO began at around 6 am at Kuthpora area of central Kashmir Budgam district and in the subsequent gunfight top commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba Naveed Jatt and his local aide Mehrajuddin of Sopore were killed.
A Police officer said the Kuthpora gunfight, which lasted till 11:30 am was sort of complex due to the topography as “there were a number of houses in the region”.
The pre-dawn anti-militancy operation at Sharshali was seventh of its kind conducted in the past week.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Swayam Prakash Pani told Rising Kashmir that it was their “endeavour to ensure minimum collateral damage for which all measures possible are taken”.
“We have been working on this line (pre-dawn operations) and all measures are taken to ensure that the collateral damage is minimal,” Pani said.
Sources said this tactical change had helped in bringing down disruptions to some extent in counter-militancy operations.
They said anti-militancy operations were planned in a manner where in the government forces prioritise smooth operations against militants while keeping in view the post-gunfight situations.
“Pre-dawn operations are conducted because they are strategically suitable for government forces,” said a top officer in the security grid.
He said the pre-dawn operations help maintain a “surprise” and lets government forces act against militants in a quick manner once the intelligence inputs are received.
On Wednesday, Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbagh Sigh said the law and order problems had also decreased in the Valley.
“The law and order incidents that are still happening near gunfights sites can also be stopped,” Singh said.
Civilians flocking to gunfight sites, particularly in south Kashmir, to help militants escape has been an unending trend.
This was even evident at Kuthpora Budgam where locals converged at the gunfight site and helped an armed militant escape from the government forces dragnet.
The video of the incident has gone viral on social media sites in Kashmir.
javid@risingkashmir.com