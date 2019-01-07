New-age Kashmir schools scripting change

Yawar HussainSrinagar, Jan 06:
Breaking stereotypes, the indigenously-owned small-level schools of the Valley are scripting a change by outperforming the traditionally-heavyweight schools in the board exams.
In the recently declared results for the 10th standard, a hitherto unknown Kashmir Harvard Educational Institute (KHEI) bagged the top three positions with 30 of its students figuring in the top twenty.
KHEI’s Haya Javaid secured the first rank while Maleeha Zahoor came second followed by Naira Hassan.
The others to follow from the school secured 4th; 5th; 6th; 7th; 8th and 9th positions among the top ten.
R P School Srinagar, whose registration was temporarily suspended last year by the government, has 55 students who are among the top 20 in the 10th standard results.
The schools also achieved 100 percent pass percentage with 191 students out of the total 240 securing distinctions.
Another new age Kashmir school, Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI), which also faced suspension of registration last year, has 42 students in the list of top 20.
Based in Srinagar, the GVEI’s pass percentage was 97.
The Kashmir valley’s new age aboriginal schools are not confined to the summer capital Srinagar though.
In north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Kupwara Public School (KPS) bagged 8th; 11th; 15th; 16th; 19th and 20th positions in the 10th standard examination, a feat unimaginable half a decade ago. KPS also secured 88 distinctions.
The momentum shifting from the once considered “elite” educational institutes including Burn Hall, Presentation Convent; Tyndale Biscoe and Mallinson; Delhi Public School; New Era Public School; New Convent and Iqbal Memorial has been gradual but radical.
Chairman KHEI, Tariq Baktoo says these new age schools focus on imparting knowledge to students rather than focusing on positions and marks.
“There are so many minute things which translate into the success of students. We at KHEI have been bringing our students to school even during hartals sometimes. We also have winter guidance programmes,” Baktoo says. “A teacher’s dedication is visible in his or her student.”
Chairman Green Valley Educational Institute, Mohammad Yousuf Wani says the new age Kashmir schools have come up to the level of becoming a viable alternative to the select few schools in the Valley.
“We are breaking the hegemonic order and providing quality education to the lowest as well as the highest strata of the Kashmiri society,” Wani says.
Ghulam Nabi Var, President Private Schools Association Kashmir says the change has been an outcome of the survival instinct of the small level and indigenously owned private schools.
“The small-level schools have been discriminated by the government. They have been projected as no competition to the few schools where the elite class students of bureaucrats study,” Var says. “To survive and prove their mettle, the small-level schools have been working much harder on students than the imported brand schools.”
He says the new-age Kashmiri parents have also become much more aware and conscious.
“They choose a school on the basis of rationality in terms of education rather than admitting their wards in the age-old famed schools,” Var says.
“If the government favours and discriminates with all the private schools on an equal basis, then the small-level Kashmir-based schools will outshine others,” Var says.
In the restive south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Al Habeeb Modern Public School bagged four positions along with Mega Educational Institute Pulwama bagging 18th position.
In Anantnag, Tabeena Mukhtar of the Rosy Tots School also made to the merit list.
From central Kashmir’s Budgam district, Shahid Rashid Sheikh and Syed Uzma of Syed Ali Memorial Institute of Education, Beerwah made it to the list of top 20.
The Holy Mission School Budgam also bagged four positions.
Other hitherto unknown schools whose students secured the top twenty positions include Al-Noor Model School (Safa Kadal); Ismi Azam Public High School (Noorbagh Srinagar), Oasis Higher Secondary Education Institute; Al Huda Public School Khayam; Scholar’s School Harwan and Natipora; Caset Experimental School, Karan Nagar; Mars School of Education; Oak Hills (Srinagar); Career Care Institute of Education, Pulwama and Gulistan-i-Atfal (Zakura).
Noted educationist Bashir Ahmad Dar says the lower pupil-teacher ratio in small schools is also a reason for their students performing better.
“These smaller schools have 20-25 students while the big ones have a large number of students. The pupil-teacher ratio also changes radically, leading to the current results,” Dar says. “The small schools are also cautious about the academics because they need to increase their student roll.”
He says the marks given to the students in the 10th standard results also seem to be inflated because the governments penalising the government teachers for poor results has led to the government teachers being liberal in giving out marks to pass every student.
“The government teachers who are evaluators tend to give good marks so that the result of government schools in better. They don’t know whose papers they are checking and that is why they shower good marks at everyone,” Dar says.