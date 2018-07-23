About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

‘Never, ever threaten US again’ Trump tells Iran

Published at July 23, 2018 10:43 AM 0Comment(s)1797views


Agencies

Washington

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday warned Iranian President Hassan Rouhani not to threaten the United States again, after Rouhani cautioned Trump about pursuing hostile policies against Tehran.

“Never, ever threaten the United States again or you will suffer consequences the likes of which few throughout history have ever suffered before,” Trump said in a Twitter post.

Rouhani on Sunday said “war with Iran is the mother of all wars”, but did not rule out peace between the two countries.

“We are no longer a country that will stand for your demented words of violence & death,” Trump tweeted. “Be cautious!” he added.

