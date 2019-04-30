Networking Society: Emerging challenges to leadership

April 30, 2019 | Ab Qayoom Shah | Shahid Bashir

Network society is very recent concept in sociology. It is directly associated with social implications of Globalization and the role played by the electronic communication technologies in society. According to Manuel Castells, “It is a society whose social structure is made up of networks powered by micro-electronics-based information and communications technologies”. The argument is simple here that the distinction between earlier forms of social relations and the relationships shared by the members of Network society is only that new relations are created by information and communication technology (ITC) at the distant places. What is more important about network society is its influence on social, economic and political aspects of social structure. In Network society there is a scope for intercommunication throughout the globe via media, phone, fax and computers. People are indulging with each other in absence of common history and face-to-face contacts. Moreover, Social Networking sites are responsible for making its strong hold in the world by way of social media like Facebook, twitter, Instagram etc. Castells is of the view that social media is a platform within globalization that is promoting cultural diversities, innovativeness and certain kinds of freedoms.

Historically leaders from diverse organizations of society have contributed a lot for the wellbeing of masses. Leadership qualities in contemporary times are essential component for the success of groups, organizations, or companies. Sociologically the concept of leadership is divergent and complex. It includes all its dimensions and has been analyzed through different perspectives. The important point in sociological definition of leadership is its broader interpretation and ahead of confined primary qualities of leaders like talents, knowledge, and behavior. It takes holistic view of leadership and makes an analysis how leaders thrive in groups, organizations, society and throughout history. Bridge (1967) says leaders evaluate, help, integrate and design and is core element in collective effort for the purposes execution more effectively and efficiently.

The legacy of Leaders in this part of the world is very astonishing. Against the draconian laws of Dogra rule, for the first time voices were raised in this volatile geography post 1930’s. However, the spiritual-secular blend of political propaganda collapsed within the decade and the narrow vision of the leadership pushed collective aspirations of people towards dark hopes of secularism in 1942. No doubt in 1950’s, there were a realization among Leaders to take backward step, but again same trap was used to hijack conscience of Leaders. This part of geography will never forget the role played by leaders after 1950-till now in the political sphere of the State.

There is a close nexus between members of Network Society and modern leaders. Vast challenges have emerged for leaders due to electronic media. It is restricting the traditional social space of leaders day by day. Their every acts and gestures in the form of tweets, retweets, TV shows and rallies are deeply analyzed by the nietzens. Their rhetoric game plans are now no more relevant and valid in the society. No doubt, Social-Networking system is playing a vital role for the transformation of ideas and political propaganda to far-flung areas. But, at the same time it is providing scope for supporters as well as opponents to interpret it from different lenses. Network society has exposed the narrow narratives of leaders. Their imaginative and opportunistic visions are now on scanner, where they cannot retype it again. The zone like us where conflict had messed the system, leaders are bound to build concrete ideas with more unification inside and outside the walls. Old tactics or dualistic policies of leaders are as dangerous as active volcanoes for their success in present times. We can relate this point with the current scenario of this zone, how we witnessed a dramatic decline in the publicity of mainstream Leaders.

Dear leaders, you are now the part of Network Society, where you cannot hide your real agendas. You have to work as per the aspirations of people. Unfortunately, our multi-faced leaders have created a chaos in the public sphere, where everyone is questioning the identity and authority of every leader in the state. The real part of the story is that, network society has created an opportunities for the people to assess and evaluate the work and vision of leaders. People are watching current leaders so closely now, Leaders need to work in real sense to get encouragement and acknowledgment from the masses which seems the hard-reality for our leaders in the present context.





