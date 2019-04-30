About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 30, 2019 | Ab Qayoom Shah | Shahid Bashir

Networking Society: Emerging challenges to leadership

Network society is very recent concept in sociology. It is directly associated with social implications of Globalization and the role played by the electronic communication technologies in society. According to Manuel Castells, “It is a society whose social structure is made up of networks powered by micro-electronics-based information and communications technologies”. The argument is simple here that the distinction between earlier forms of social relations and the relationships shared by the members of Network society is only that new relations are created by information and communication technology (ITC) at the distant places. What is more important about network society is its influence on social, economic and political aspects of social structure. In Network society there is a scope for intercommunication throughout the globe via media, phone, fax and computers. People are indulging with each other in absence of common history and face-to-face contacts. Moreover, Social Networking sites are responsible for making its strong hold in the world by way of social media like Facebook, twitter, Instagram etc. Castells is of the view that social media is a platform within globalization that is promoting cultural diversities, innovativeness and certain kinds of freedoms.
Historically leaders from diverse organizations of society have contributed a lot for the wellbeing of masses. Leadership qualities in contemporary times are essential component for the success of groups, organizations, or companies. Sociologically the concept of leadership is divergent and complex. It includes all its dimensions and has been analyzed through different perspectives. The important point in sociological definition of leadership is its broader interpretation and ahead of confined primary qualities of leaders like talents, knowledge, and behavior. It takes holistic view of leadership and makes an analysis how leaders thrive in groups, organizations, society and throughout history. Bridge (1967) says leaders evaluate, help, integrate and design and is core element in collective effort for the purposes execution more effectively and efficiently.
The legacy of Leaders in this part of the world is very astonishing. Against the draconian laws of Dogra rule, for the first time voices were raised in this volatile geography post 1930’s. However, the spiritual-secular blend of political propaganda collapsed within the decade and the narrow vision of the leadership pushed collective aspirations of people towards dark hopes of secularism in 1942. No doubt in 1950’s, there were a realization among Leaders to take backward step, but again same trap was used to hijack conscience of Leaders. This part of geography will never forget the role played by leaders after 1950-till now in the political sphere of the State.
There is a close nexus between members of Network Society and modern leaders. Vast challenges have emerged for leaders due to electronic media. It is restricting the traditional social space of leaders day by day. Their every acts and gestures in the form of tweets, retweets, TV shows and rallies are deeply analyzed by the nietzens. Their rhetoric game plans are now no more relevant and valid in the society. No doubt, Social-Networking system is playing a vital role for the transformation of ideas and political propaganda to far-flung areas. But, at the same time it is providing scope for supporters as well as opponents to interpret it from different lenses. Network society has exposed the narrow narratives of leaders. Their imaginative and opportunistic visions are now on scanner, where they cannot retype it again. The zone like us where conflict had messed the system, leaders are bound to build concrete ideas with more unification inside and outside the walls. Old tactics or dualistic policies of leaders are as dangerous as active volcanoes for their success in present times. We can relate this point with the current scenario of this zone, how we witnessed a dramatic decline in the publicity of mainstream Leaders.
Dear leaders, you are now the part of Network Society, where you cannot hide your real agendas. You have to work as per the aspirations of people. Unfortunately, our multi-faced leaders have created a chaos in the public sphere, where everyone is questioning the identity and authority of every leader in the state. The real part of the story is that, network society has created an opportunities for the people to assess and evaluate the work and vision of leaders. People are watching current leaders so closely now, Leaders need to work in real sense to get encouragement and acknowledgment from the masses which seems the hard-reality for our leaders in the present context.

syedqayoomshah@gmail.com

Latest News

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

J&K BJP advocates permanent closure of cross-LoC trade

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Imran Khan must do more about Kashmir: Shahid Afridi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Forces conduct searches in Batamaloo Srinagar

Apr 29 | Agencies
DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

DSEK changes school timing from 1 May in Kashmir province

Apr 29 | Riyaz Bhat
IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

IMF delegation arrives in Pak to hold talks on bailout package

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

SP fields dismissed BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav against Modi

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Anantnag LS polls: 8.42 % voter turnout in Kulgam till 3 PM

Apr 29 | Rising Kashmir News
Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Police detain 15 suspected drug addicts in Kathua

Apr 29 | Agencies
3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

3 tonne garbage collected from Mt Everest since April 14

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces

Four youth receive pellet injuries in forces' action in Kulgam

Apr 29 | Agencies
Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Pakistani, US officials discuss Afghan peace process

Apr 29 | Press Trust of India
Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Voter turnout rises to 6.67 percent in Kulgam

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam

Anantnag LS polls: Brisk voting in Kulgam's DH pora

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Non-local labourer found dead in Pulwama

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Anantnag LS polls: Kulgam records 3.80 percent voter turnout

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Kulgam observes shutdown on election day

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam

Amid poll boycott clashes erupt in Kulgam's Qoimoh, Bugam

Apr 29 | Junaid Kathju
Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Stranded vehicles to move towards Srinagar from Jammu

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Train service suspended in Kashmir

Train service suspended in Kashmir

Apr 29 | Agencies
Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Anantnag LS polls: Voting in Kulgam today

Apr 29 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 30, 2019 | Ab Qayoom Shah | Shahid Bashir

Networking Society: Emerging challenges to leadership

              

Network society is very recent concept in sociology. It is directly associated with social implications of Globalization and the role played by the electronic communication technologies in society. According to Manuel Castells, “It is a society whose social structure is made up of networks powered by micro-electronics-based information and communications technologies”. The argument is simple here that the distinction between earlier forms of social relations and the relationships shared by the members of Network society is only that new relations are created by information and communication technology (ITC) at the distant places. What is more important about network society is its influence on social, economic and political aspects of social structure. In Network society there is a scope for intercommunication throughout the globe via media, phone, fax and computers. People are indulging with each other in absence of common history and face-to-face contacts. Moreover, Social Networking sites are responsible for making its strong hold in the world by way of social media like Facebook, twitter, Instagram etc. Castells is of the view that social media is a platform within globalization that is promoting cultural diversities, innovativeness and certain kinds of freedoms.
Historically leaders from diverse organizations of society have contributed a lot for the wellbeing of masses. Leadership qualities in contemporary times are essential component for the success of groups, organizations, or companies. Sociologically the concept of leadership is divergent and complex. It includes all its dimensions and has been analyzed through different perspectives. The important point in sociological definition of leadership is its broader interpretation and ahead of confined primary qualities of leaders like talents, knowledge, and behavior. It takes holistic view of leadership and makes an analysis how leaders thrive in groups, organizations, society and throughout history. Bridge (1967) says leaders evaluate, help, integrate and design and is core element in collective effort for the purposes execution more effectively and efficiently.
The legacy of Leaders in this part of the world is very astonishing. Against the draconian laws of Dogra rule, for the first time voices were raised in this volatile geography post 1930’s. However, the spiritual-secular blend of political propaganda collapsed within the decade and the narrow vision of the leadership pushed collective aspirations of people towards dark hopes of secularism in 1942. No doubt in 1950’s, there were a realization among Leaders to take backward step, but again same trap was used to hijack conscience of Leaders. This part of geography will never forget the role played by leaders after 1950-till now in the political sphere of the State.
There is a close nexus between members of Network Society and modern leaders. Vast challenges have emerged for leaders due to electronic media. It is restricting the traditional social space of leaders day by day. Their every acts and gestures in the form of tweets, retweets, TV shows and rallies are deeply analyzed by the nietzens. Their rhetoric game plans are now no more relevant and valid in the society. No doubt, Social-Networking system is playing a vital role for the transformation of ideas and political propaganda to far-flung areas. But, at the same time it is providing scope for supporters as well as opponents to interpret it from different lenses. Network society has exposed the narrow narratives of leaders. Their imaginative and opportunistic visions are now on scanner, where they cannot retype it again. The zone like us where conflict had messed the system, leaders are bound to build concrete ideas with more unification inside and outside the walls. Old tactics or dualistic policies of leaders are as dangerous as active volcanoes for their success in present times. We can relate this point with the current scenario of this zone, how we witnessed a dramatic decline in the publicity of mainstream Leaders.
Dear leaders, you are now the part of Network Society, where you cannot hide your real agendas. You have to work as per the aspirations of people. Unfortunately, our multi-faced leaders have created a chaos in the public sphere, where everyone is questioning the identity and authority of every leader in the state. The real part of the story is that, network society has created an opportunities for the people to assess and evaluate the work and vision of leaders. People are watching current leaders so closely now, Leaders need to work in real sense to get encouragement and acknowledgment from the masses which seems the hard-reality for our leaders in the present context.

syedqayoomshah@gmail.com

News From Rising Kashmir

;