NET exams centres

This year, the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India (GOI), has established National Testing Agency (NTA) as an independent, autonomous and self-sustained premier organisation under the Societies Registration Act, 1860, registered as a self-reliant and self-sustained premier testing organisation.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has entrusted the responsibility of conducting UGC-NET to the NTA.
Interestingly, this year, the examination shall be conducted as Computer Based Test (CBT), which would start from 18th December, 2018.
Now, what is gruesome and pathetic is that the candidates were asked to download their admit cards from the NTA website from November 19. But, as the Net aspirants of Kashmir, we were completely stunned as soon we read the names of the exam centres on our admit cards.
What is more shocking and painful is that many students have been designated their centres outside the state. Which is beyond our belief and thus, speaks volumes, how terrible injustice it is?
Quite a few aspirants narrated desperately their tale of woe to me whose centres are in Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, Haryana etc. It raises many serious questions how the higher authority is playing with the career of thousands of students?
How the students would go especially, the girl students to other state or a girl which has never ever gone to outside the Kashmir, would be possible for her to go for mere examination outside the state and that too in an unfavourable and cheated circumstances.
This is gross injustice and a total discrimination with the students of Kashmir. The matter of fact is, that majority of the students, preferred their exam centres in Srinagar and Baramulla during, submitting their NET exam forms.
It is also important to mention here that in our state, J&K only four centres were set up by the NTA.
In fact, it (NTA) would have set up more than four centres in the Jammu and Kashmir. It depicts the Irresponsibility of the NTA and candidly, shows that it deliberately wanted to create hurdles in the examination.
However, what worries the students more, is that the examination shall be held in the month of December.
As we all know, during this month, the weather doesn't remain conducive/favorable in Kashmir (Chilaikalan too starts from this month-December).
It has been seen that because of heavy snowfall and landslides, the road connectivity (esp. National highway) gets block for many days.
Also, it is not possible for the students to afford air tickets worth Rs 9,000 to Rs 14000 to travel to other states and appear in NET exams. In these circumstances, it is very troublesome for the students to make it to exam centres outside the state.
Thus, keeping these things into consideration, the higher authorities should take immediate cognizance of it and try to set up exam centres within the Jammu and Kashmir so that, all the students would appear in the examination so that, their future or career would be saved.
Otherwise, the students will leave no stone unturned to hit the streets and press their demand.
