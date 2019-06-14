NET aspirants worried as NTA changes exam centres outside Kashmir

June 14, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

Will take up issue with NTA authorities: SEcy Higher Education

Aspirants of National Eligibility Test (NET) Thursday expressed antipathy for designation of their examination centres outside the valley by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

They also alleged that their preferred examination venues for the entrance test were changed from Kashmir to outside Valley by NTA.

The aggrieved aspirants said that in the previous NET held in December 2018, hundreds of aspirants from Kashmir couldn’t reach their respective examination centres designated outside the Valley.

The aspirants requested the NTA authorities to change their respective examination venues from outside to Kashmir valley.

Rising Kashmir received several calls from NET aspirants of Kashmir division whose examination centres have been designated outside the Valley.

One of the aspirants Tabish Gulzar said, “When I applied for the examination online, I had preferred my examination centre in Srinagar but the NTA authorities on their own changed it to Jammu without my consent.”

She said, “We have an ample number of colleges and universities where NTA could have designated our exam centre, but it is bizarre they have preferred to designate it in Jammu.”

The examination of NET will commence from June 20 and will culminate on 28 June, 2019.

Earlier this test was being carried in offline mode but in 2018 the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) established the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an autonomous body to conduct the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test.

NTA authorities did not respond to repeated calls from Rising Kashmir.

Secretary Higher Education Department, Talat Parvez Rohella said, “NTA is the concerned authority to deal with the examination centres. We will take up the issue with NTA authorities to consider the examination centres in Kashmir for the NET aspirants.”