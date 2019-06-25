NET aspirants seek postponement of CUS exam scheduled on June 26

June 25, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

A group of National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirants Monday said that the Cluster University of Srinagar (CUS) has scheduled 4th-semester B.ed exams on June 26 which clashes with the NET examination scheduled on the same day.

The aspirants sought postponement of the college exams scheduled on June-26 so that they can appear for the NET exams on the same day.

One of the B.ed students of CUS said that on June-26, the CUS authorities have scheduled the exam for language competence and communication skills while as the NET exam is also scheduled on the same day.

He said that the students even approached their respective college authorities but they did not respond them with any positive feedback.

He said although everybody knows that there is fixed time and date for any national level exams. Inspite of that CUS scheduled the exam on the same day.

Commissioner Secretary Higher Education, Talat Parvez Rohella said, “We have not received any representation from the students or any institution so far."

"If anyone approaches us we will think about the matter,” he said.

Rohella said that respective college authorities are supposed to take about call on postponement of the exams.

“The students are supposed to appear for the mandatory exams first and then elective ones."

Pertinently, the examination of NET commenced on June 20 and will culminate on June, 28, 2019.