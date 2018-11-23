NET aspirants aghast over change in exam venues

NTA asks candidates from Valley to appear in entrance test at Jammu, Samba
Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Nov 23:
Scores of National Eligibility Test (NET) aspirants have accused the examination conducting agency of changing their preferred entrance test venues from Srinagar to outside Kashmir valley without intimating them.
The aggrieved aspirants have appealed the examination conducting agency, National Testing Agency (NTA) to change their examination venues from Jammu division and other states to Srinagar.
“We can’t afford travel and stay to such far off places,” the aggrieved candidates said.
Rising Kashmir received several emails and calls from the NET aspirants of Kashmir division demanding change in venues.
One of the aspirants Imran Aziz said, “The issues regarding examination venues of hundreds of aspirants from Kashmir division has come up only this year after the concerned authorities changed the mode of examination from offline to online.”
He said earlier this test was being conducted in an offline mode but this year Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) has set up the National Testing Agency (NTA) as an autonomous body to conduct the NET of University Grants Commission.
The aspirants hailing from poor families said either the government should provide them transport facility and accommodation near to their respective examination centres or the centres should be shifted to Kashmir division.
“When I submitted entrance test form, the examination fee was Rs 800 which I somehow managed to pay but I can’t afford the fare and accommodation to appear in the examination as the NTA authorities have changed the exam venue from Srinagar to Jammu against my first preference (Srinagar),” said an aspirant Irfan Ahmad.
Another aspirant, Sofi Umar Jan who has applied for the NET in Social Work while expressing dismay over the change in examination centre appealed the Governor Satya Pal Malik to look into the matter.
He said his first preference was Srinagar but NTA authorities changed it to Kushan Institute of Management and Technology, Ward No. 1 of Samba district in Jammu division.
He said, “Dozens of my colleagues have applied for the National Eligibility Test and most of them belong to Below Poverty Level (BPL) families who can’t afford to appear in the examination outside Kashmir valley.”
NTA officials did not answer repeated calls from the Daily Rising Kashmir.
