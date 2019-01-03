Nepotism, rampant corruption, milestones of PDP-BJP regime: NC

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Wednesday alleged that the former BJP-PDP government proved to be “nightmare” for rural as well as urban areas of the state vis-à-vis supplementing the development efforts through various schemes.
Addressing a mammoth gathering of workers from Langate constituency, party’s general secretary, Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “PDP’s ongoing barefaced effort to recapture the lost ground by anchoring the same issues which they had promised to tackle during their election campaign in 2014, is in fact the admission of their failure, manifest incompetence and lack of capacity to deliver on promises,” he said.
Sagar while exuding confidence into the workers said that every sector of state ranging from economy to education received a dent during the reign of BJP-PDP. “Nepotism, rampant corruption, gags are the star achievements of former BJP-PDP government,” he said adding that the key to success lies in maintaining discipline within the party and making it strong at grass roots.
He alleged that former regime was “epitome of corruption” and that its stint in power has revealed their nefarious designs to destroy the special status of our state due to their enchantment for power. “Extension of SARFAESI Act, fiddling with J&K Bank's autonomy, extension of GST, adoption of Central Statistical Bill are the major attacks of BJP-PDP led government on the states autonomy. Besides PDP opened flood gates for all divisive elements into the state which seemingly was a premeditated arrangement with BJP,” he said adding that “Muftis have always showed disdain for state’s special status.”
“Damage done by GM Sadiq to Article 370 was the most grievous assault on the identity of our state. In 2014 late Mufti Syed who was the lieutenant of Sadiq when he eroded Art 370, vowed to fulfill what was left of their mission then,” he said.
NC’s provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani while addressing the gathering said, “National Conference has always been a scorn in the eye of those who want to destroy the state’s special status and harm inter communal unity,” he claimed. “People living in far-flung areas have always and will continue to be our first priority as far as development is concerned.”
The meet was also attended by party’s women’s wing president Shameema Firdous who while addressing the meet highlighted the issues pertaining to women marinating that the idea of development is incomplete without ensuring women their due share.