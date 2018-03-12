Nepotism, corruption mars Kokernag Development Authority

Shafat MirKokernag (Anantnag):
Mismanagement on large scale is being reported in Kokernag Development authority as the developmental works are being provided to the contractors without proper official procedure and the contractors are often accused of using the sub standard material in government works, as per reliable sources. In one such recent work taken up by a contractor, very close to the top officials of KDA, a 150 feet long path with a width of 8 feet was laid last autumn, which has come off and developed cracks throughout the entire stretch. An insider says, that the contractors known to the officials in the department are never held accountable and the nexus between the contractors and the officials is a cause of huge bunglings which is rampant in the department.
“The construction work on a 150 feet long path in Brengi Garden in Kokernag, adjacent to hill garden, was taken up in September last year. The contractor, who is a close confidant of the Executive officer KDA, used sub standard material which resulted in total damage of this path and the money spent, which runs in lakhs, has gone down the drain. The another cause for this damage was that the contractor did not use a proper ratio of material and the thickness of different such materials wasn’t taken into consideration only to save the costs. Also, another contractor from Jammu, who has a close liaison with the officials in KDA was allotted a work of erecting some garden umbrellas made of iron for which he has withdrawn a bill of some 22 lakh rupees for just five such umbrellas including few slides and other such stuff in Dandipora Amusement park”, says an official wishing anonymity.
Sources added that some officials in the KDA in lieu with these contractors are sharing cuts with officials who in turn provide hassle free contracts and there are no after checks as to how properly the contractor has done his job.
“The concerned officials provide approvals to the contractors without proper tendering out of their own will against bribes. The officials never bother to keep a check on quality control. There is a wanton loot of developmental funds in KDA and the money being spent is serving no purpose on ground”, says a source.
An official, wishing anonymity said, “We have been receiving complaints regarding mismanagement in this development authority. We will certainly look into this matter”.
Secretary Tourism did not receive the calls despite repeated attempts.
Photo attached
0 Comment(s)