Nepal makes world record attempt reciting Dhammapada

Nepal has made a record attempt on Saturday, taking over India, in the category of 'Most People Reading Aloud Simultaneously- Single Location'.
A total of 75,000 people had gathered to recite Dhammapada, the preachings by Lord Buddha, at an event in Kathmandu's Tundikhel.
The official declaration of the record is yet to be done.
The event was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of Nepal Khadga Prasad Oli, who appealed to the citizens of Nepal to spread love and affection and opt for the method of dialogue to resolve conflicts.
He said, "Nepal is the birthplace of Lord Buddha, the country which has the height like of Sagarmatha (Mt. Everest) let's make it peaceful. We have adopted the path of prosperity let's make it that way. Let's make it happiest country in the world. I want to make a request with the world, the world leaders, the world's government and all organizations to search for the solutions through dialogue or through peaceful way if problems exist not the war".
Nepal did this exercise in an attempt to mark itself for the event of "Most People Reading Aloud Simultaneously- Single Location" as part of the Guinness World Records. It further wanted to promote Nepal as the birthplace of Lord Buddha with the slogan "Buddha was born in Nepal"
