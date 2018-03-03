Nepal holds mass prayers to set new Guinness record

AgenciesKATHMANDU
Thousands of people gathered in Nepal's capital Kathmandu Saturday afternoon to recite the messages of Lord Gautam Buddha, known as Dhhamapad, to set a new Guinness World Records.
Though the organizer claimed to have gathered over 75,000 people in the mass prayers, the number is yet to be confirmed officially by Guinness World Records.
They took part in the mass prayers held in the city's largest open square Tundikhel. The messages of Lord Buddha was recited by people from all walks of life and from across the country.
Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli along with former ministers and high ranking officials also attended the event. Addressing the ceremony, Oli said that the mass prayer will promote the peace and harmony in the nation and in the world.
According to the World Record Council Nepal, the organizer of the event, the mass prayer ceremony was held to publicize Nepal as the land of Buddha and to set the record in Guinness Book in Nepal's name.
"The program is being organised for nation and nationality and to spread Buddha's message across the world," the organizer said to the local media.
0 Comment(s)