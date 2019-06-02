NEIPS School organizes Husn-e-Naat, Qirat competition at Pattan

June 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Inter School Husn-e-Naat and Qirat competition was held on Saturday at New Era Islamia Public Secondary School (NEIPS) Yadipora Hyderbeigh Pattan in which several schools of the area participated.

The event was presided over by the Chairman NEIPS Riyaz Ahmad Yattoo. On the occasion, he said “the competition aimed to polish the talent of children in both Naat and Qirat.

While appreciating students for participation, Yatoo said “Ramadhan is a period to seek blessings of Almighty Allah and the guidelines from Ramadhan should be followed during the entire year.

“The month of fasting is an exercise of not only Ibadat but teaches the Muslims to look onto overall social wellbeing of its society,” he said.

In the daylong event, around 25 students participated. In Qirat contest, Atif Riyaz of NEIPS secured the first position while Ayan Ahmad secured second and Towfeeq Ahmad secured the third position respectively.

The event was sponsored by Life Care Diagnostic Centre Hyderbeigh, Iqbal Book Shop and Haji store Pattan.

In Husn-e-Naat competition, Suzian Majeed of NIEPS got the first position while Farhat Manzoor got second and Bisma Akber secured the third position from Government Girls Middle School Yadipora.

Similarly, in Group discussion, Soliya and Tahira Manzoor secured the first position. Arbina Mukhtar and Anesha Jan secured the second and third positions respectively.

Mohammad Rajab Qasmi and Nazir Ahmad Kumar were judges for the event. The judges of the program praised the performances of the students and distributed the prizes along with cash prizes among the position holders.

On the occasion, NEIPS Principal, Waseem Ahmad appreciated the participants and praised the staff for their efforts in successfully organizing the event.

The event was hosted by teacher Hashim Hamza and Arshid Ahmad from class 8th. Later on vote of thanks was presented by teacher Abdul Hameed.