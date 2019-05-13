Nehru denied PM post to Jinnah, caused partition: BJP LS candidate

May 13, 2019 | Press Trust of India

‘JK’s problems Congress creation’

BJP's Ratlam-Jhabua Lok Sabha candidate Guman Singh Damor stoked a controversy, claiming that partition of the subcontinent could have been avoided if Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed Muhammad Ali Jinnah to become the prime minister.

Damor, in an election rally on Saturday in Ranapur town said, "If (India's first prime minister) Nehru was not obstinate during the time of independence, then this nation would not have been divided into two."

"Jinnah (the founder of Pakistan) was an advocate and a learned man. If a decision was taken to make Jinnah PM at the time, then India would not have been partitioned," he claimed.

Earlier, several BJP leaders have held Jinnah responsible for partition and Nehru of coming in the way of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel from becoming prime minister.

Damor alleged that the Congress created the problems that Jammu Kashmir is facing at present.