Neharpora residents protest against PDD

Noor ul HaqSopore February 16:
Scores of residents of Neharpora area of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday held a protest demonstration against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to provide uninterrupted electricity in the area.
Eyewitness said that scores of people including women took to the streets and blocked Sopore-Srinagar road at Iqbal market in Sopore town. They were chanting slogans against Sopore administration and PDD department.
The protestors claimed that past one week the area is reeling under complete darkness as the department has failed to repair the damaged transformer of Neharpora area.
"We are facing lot of problems without electricity. Despite repeated calls to PDD officials, the damaged transformer has not been repaired till date, leaving more than 120 households in complete darkness. Two weeks have passed but PDD officials are showing lack of interest in solving our problems. If our grievance are not resolved at earliest, we will be forced to launch an massive agitation against Power Development Department, " Naseer Ahmad, a protesting resident said.
Commenting on the issue, Executive Engineer PDD of Sopore Division Farooq Ahmad said that the transformer of the area has been damaged and efforts are on to repair it and to restore electricity in the area at earliest.