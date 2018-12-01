'Negative propaganda by section of Indian media' on Kartarpur corridor disappointing: Pak Foreign Office

RK Web NewsSrinagar
Pak Foreign Office (FO) expressed its disappointment at the "relentless negative propaganda campaign" being "waged by a section of the Indian media against Pakistan" on the Kartarpur Corridor Initiative, Pakistan newspaper Dawn reported on Saturday.
The report quoted Pak FO as saying: "We have received overwhelmingly positive response from the Sikh community — not only in India and Pakistan but also from across the globe," the FO said in a statement.
"The Government and people of Pakistan fully share their joy on this historic breakthrough and solemnly affirm that they will make every possible contribution to a befitting celebration of the auspicious occasion of Baba Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary in 2019."
"We are convinced that those seeking to sow negativity around this initiative for partisan purposes or due to their known anti-Pakistan proclivities will not succeed in their designs," it said.
"The Government of Pakistan will continue to do what is right for advancing this noble initiative. We also look forward to working out necessary details and modalities with the Indian side concerning the passage through the Corridor."