Negating notions the Newtonian way

July 05, 2019 | Dr. Qudsia Gani

Apart from the useful inventions and discoveries, and the wisely established laws, dogmas and doctrines, mankind has also borne whimsical conceptions or beliefs or impulses throughout its course of intellectual upsurge, one of which is atheism. However in the long run, this notion has proven so senseless and odious to mankind that according to Newton, it never had many professors. The “saint of Science” and the “priest of Nature” as he is attributed to, Newton was equally considered as an acute, insightful and erudite theologian by his contemporaries.

According to him, this most beautiful system of the sun, planets and comets, could only proceed from the counsel and dominion of an Intelligent Being. This Being governs all things, not only as the soul of the world, but as Lord over all. The Supreme God is eternal, infinite and absolutely perfect. Newton saw God as the masterful creator whose existence could not be denied in the face of the grandeur of all creation. He wrote many works that would now be classified as occult studies and religious tracts dealing with the literal interpretation of the Bible.

In his Principia, Newton has frankly admitted that he had in mind the promotion of belief in the Deity among “considering men.” He also maintained the conventional line that the arrangement of the solar system bore witness to God’s wisdom and power and more particularly, that various features of the cosmos had been “fine tuned,” as we would now say, to the advantage of its human inhabitants. In relation to his own gravitational theory Newton was conscious that the stability of the solar system was threatened by the cumulative mutual attractions of the planetary bodies and comets, and he believed that divine intervention would be necessary to keep things on track. There was a single-minded moral seriousness that drove Newton’s investigations, whatever their aim and objective.

He wrote considerably more on God than on any other idea which highlights his turmoil with the subject. Many people don’t know that he had more than 30 versions of the Bible and had studied them meticulously. He did a genuinely deep study into finding out the truth about God. He had been indeed concerned about this stuff as much and as more than he had been about the Physics, the natural world and Mathematics combined. Yet this vast legacy lay hidden from public view for two centuries until the auction of his nonscientific writings in 1936. This is because our world has always suffered from extremism. Newton was risking everything by holding these beliefs since otherwise he could have ended up in prison or might have been even dead. And this would have kept us devoid of many of his enlightenments. His life and work, and his achievements had such an impact on the society and civilization, that even Michael H Hart has put him 2nd in the row of 100 most influential persons in the human history.

Not only from the realm of science but also from the dominion of philosophy itself, has the bogus idea of atheism been intellectually razed to ground? Nietzsche, the proponent of “death of God”, to express the idea that the Enlightenment had killed the possibility of belief in God or any gods having ever existed; was strongly hit back by the veteran eastern philosopher cum poet Muhammad Iqbal while saying, ‘Agar hota wo majzoob firangi iss zamane mein’…’Tou Iqbal usko sikhlata maqame kibriya kya hai’.

Only a poor level of confidence can make us accept uncritically the disbeliefs of the other side. Otherwise it is always logical to ask as to how the same enlightenment distanced some from God when it made the bulk of others so much agreed upon his existence. As long as they believe in what they want to believe, no evidence, even of a Himalayan size can ever convince them for the truth. At this pity of their blindly egoistic states of mind, one easily reconciles with this verse of the glorious Quran, “Seeing they don’t see, hearing they don’t hear, they are deaf, dumb and blind”.

Therefore let us not carry forward the craze of selectivity or bias towards the great thinkers like Newton only because he talked about God. The people for whom thinking about God is outdated and non-scientific, may first invent a new telescope, redefine the nature of light, create the three most basic properties of physical science, quantify gravity and invent calculus and dominate the scientific landscape for three centuries and then talk whether and what Newton should have said.

Resting purely on agnostic lines only leads to doubts, suspicions and verbal subtleties but a beautiful blend of science and religion has so far brought forth many clarifications. However at the same time, there is a dire need of restoring simplicity to both religion and science to derive any constructive ideas or purposeful meanings.

(Author is Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, Cluster University Srinagar)

