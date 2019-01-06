NEET exam: Aspirants allowed to travel on highway

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Jan 5:
Amid the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, the traffic department on Saturday allowed the aspirants scheduled to appear in NEET examinations outside the State to ply towards their destinations.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Rural, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said several vehicles wherein candidates scheduled to appear in NEET examinations were travelling were allowed to move towards Jammu.
“We are facilitating the movement of candidates and they have been allowed to ply keeping in view of their examinations,” he said.
Shah said in case of fair weather, the traffic from Jammu would be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday. (KNS)
