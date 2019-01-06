About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NEET exam: Aspirants allowed to travel on highway

Published at January 06, 2019 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)450views


NEET exam: Aspirants allowed to travel on highway

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Jan 5:

 Amid the closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway, the traffic department on Saturday allowed the aspirants scheduled to appear in NEET examinations outside the State to ply towards their destinations.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Traffic Rural, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said several vehicles wherein candidates scheduled to appear in NEET examinations were travelling were allowed to move towards Jammu.
“We are facilitating the movement of candidates and they have been allowed to ply keeping in view of their examinations,” he said.
Shah said in case of fair weather, the traffic from Jammu would be allowed to ply from Jammu to Srinagar on Sunday. (KNS)

 


X

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top