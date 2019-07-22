NEERI’s delay in report submission hampers Boulevard widening project

July 22, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Report in final stage, will take us some more time to complete it: Dir NEERI

National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI) has failed to submit the environment assessment report to Lakes and Waterways Development Authority (LAWDA), even after more than two years.

A senior official at LAWDA wishing anonymity said that more than two years have passed but it seems NEERI is not serious to submit its report to LAWDA.

In November 2017, Jammu and Kashmir High Court Dal Monitoring Conservation Cell had directed LAWDA to consult the NEERI, Nagpur considered as an expert agency, to prepare an environmental assessment report before going for the four-lanning of Boulevard.

The official said they are unable to resume the work on the project as the institute has failed to complete its job since last two years.

“We have not received the final report yet. The work can be resumed only after the report is received,” the official said.

The report was prepared as there were assumptions that the widening project will harm the environment and the lake ecology would suffer.

Earlier the government had approached NEERI as environment experts wanted an assessment to know whether the project is good or otherwise.

The official said NEERI had to consult around 27 different departments, organizations and will take on board the Dal dwellers as well.

Director NEERI, Dr Ritesh Vijay told Rising Kashmir that their report is at the final stage and will take some time to complete.

“We have proposed to carry out a comprehensive ecological assessment and baseline data has been already completed and it will be analyzed later,” Vijay said.

Vijay said they are waiting for some data from the government and after that the progress report will be reviewed again, adding it is needed to avoid any damage to the water body.

As a part of the EIA, NEERI has focused on five important parts of the environment including air, water, noise, organic and socio-economic aspects of the project.

"Our strategy will be to carry out monitoring for every component. Under the socio-economic aspect, we will find out if people on the periphery of the lake are ready for the project," he said.

The four-lane project had been formulated to ease vehicular movement on the Boulevard. Under the project, the government has decided to widen the road from the UN Office Sonwar to Kralsangri.

Earlier In 2012-13, NEERI has conducted scientific studies in Dal and Nigeen lakes to evaluate the effectiveness of Sewage Treatment Plant (STPs).

