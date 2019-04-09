Need to strengthen party at grassroots: Luthra

April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Conference women Wing Vice President and former MLA , Bimla Luthra on Monday called for strengthening the party at grass-roots level to meet the challenges confronted to Jammu and Kashmir.

“National Conference has all along espoused cause of all segments of society irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion,” while addressing workers at Phinder Block R.S Pura adding that “a strong National Conference is answer to political uncertainty currently prevailing in the state.”

Luthra claimed that National Conference has played historic role in promoting the spirit of brotherhood and maintaining glorious ethos of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.

“We have overcome all our challenges by maintaining unity and this spirit is to be maintained for steering the people to peace, progress and development”.

The Women Wing Vice President exuded confidence that the people, especially women will play a constructive role in meeting challenges to the state.

She cautioned against exploitative forces and hoped that the people will foil all attempts of dividing the society on religious and regional lines.

Luthra urged the electors to cast their votes in favour of Raman Bhalla in Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency, saying “it will be a support to the secular forces”.

“NC leadership has taken a conscious decision of supporting Congress candidates in Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary elections in order to avoid division of secular forces.”

“I hope that voters will isolate the communal forces in these elections.”

