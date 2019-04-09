About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Need to strengthen party at grassroots: Luthra

National Conference women Wing Vice President and former MLA , Bimla Luthra on Monday called for strengthening the party at grass-roots level to meet the challenges confronted to Jammu and Kashmir.
“National Conference has all along espoused cause of all segments of society irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion,” while addressing workers at Phinder Block R.S Pura adding that “a strong National Conference is answer to political uncertainty currently prevailing in the state.”
Luthra claimed that National Conference has played historic role in promoting the spirit of brotherhood and maintaining glorious ethos of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
“We have overcome all our challenges by maintaining unity and this spirit is to be maintained for steering the people to peace, progress and development”.
The Women Wing Vice President exuded confidence that the people, especially women will play a constructive role in meeting challenges to the state.
She cautioned against exploitative forces and hoped that the people will foil all attempts of dividing the society on religious and regional lines.
Luthra urged the electors to cast their votes in favour of Raman Bhalla in Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency, saying “it will be a support to the secular forces”.
“NC leadership has taken a conscious decision of supporting Congress candidates in Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary elections in order to avoid division of secular forces.”
“I hope that voters will isolate the communal forces in these elections.”

Latest News

Army

Army 'No' to JK govt order on plying convoys only on Sunday and Wednes ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

SHRC seeks latest status of investigation into 1994 Kupwara massacre

Apr 08 | Agencies
Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Article 370 permanent and irrevocable, J&K PCC chief

Apr 08 | Agencies
Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Musical Fountain, Laser Show at SKICC to be thrown open on Wednesday

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for

Abrogating Article 370 will pave way for 'freedom' for people of JK: F ...

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Faesal files PIL against highway ban, HC issues notice to govt

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

BJP manifesto: Omar hits out at Guv Satya Pal Malik

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Modi govt pushed Kashmir into cycles of violence, alleges CPI(M)

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Jacinda names SC judge to head Christchurch massacre inquiry

Apr 08 | PTI/AFP
Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Civilian killed in scuffle in Shopian

Apr 08 | Javid Sofi
Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Suspected militants lob grenade on CRPF in Nowgam

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Terror incidents in Pak declined by 21 per cent in 2018: Report

Apr 08 | Press Trust of India
How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

How safe for convoys to ply on Monday, questions Omar

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Committed to abrogate article 370, 35A: BJP manifesto

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Will continue to seek peaceful resolution of Kashmir issue: Mirwaiz

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
11 officials suspended for

11 officials suspended for 'violating' ECI guidelines in Kupwara

Apr 08 | Rising Kashmir News
Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Shutdown in Ganderbal parts on second day against local militant’s kil ...

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Mirwaiz leaves for Delhi, to appear before NIA

Apr 08 | RK Online Desk
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
April 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Need to strengthen party at grassroots: Luthra

              

National Conference women Wing Vice President and former MLA , Bimla Luthra on Monday called for strengthening the party at grass-roots level to meet the challenges confronted to Jammu and Kashmir.
“National Conference has all along espoused cause of all segments of society irrespective of caste, creed, region or religion,” while addressing workers at Phinder Block R.S Pura adding that “a strong National Conference is answer to political uncertainty currently prevailing in the state.”
Luthra claimed that National Conference has played historic role in promoting the spirit of brotherhood and maintaining glorious ethos of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh.
“We have overcome all our challenges by maintaining unity and this spirit is to be maintained for steering the people to peace, progress and development”.
The Women Wing Vice President exuded confidence that the people, especially women will play a constructive role in meeting challenges to the state.
She cautioned against exploitative forces and hoped that the people will foil all attempts of dividing the society on religious and regional lines.
Luthra urged the electors to cast their votes in favour of Raman Bhalla in Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency, saying “it will be a support to the secular forces”.
“NC leadership has taken a conscious decision of supporting Congress candidates in Jammu and Udhampur parliamentary elections in order to avoid division of secular forces.”
“I hope that voters will isolate the communal forces in these elections.”

News From Rising Kashmir

;