Need to seek guidance from life of Maqbool Bhat

He saw independence for Jammu Kashmir as the only solution
He saw independence for Jammu Kashmir as the only solution
Engineer GhulamRasool Dar
The ill-fated day has arrived again, the day on which resistance leaders called for a shut down and people obliged and observed a complete hartal. The date, February 11, signifies martyrdom of first Kashmiri who was hanged inside the Tihar jail. The name is none other than Shaheed Muhammad MaqboolBhat.
The fact that he consciously chose to lead his political life on a collision course with the establishment of the day which consequently brought him closer to death is a testimony of his integrity that makes him stand above the rest of the martyrs of Kashmir.
ShaheedMaqboolBatt was a personality who carried a multi-dimensional framework throughout his persona.In his mind, he was crystal clear about the mission he had set out to accomplish. His quest resonated in his words:“yeh Kashmir hamarahai,iskafaisala hum kareingey,isskihifazat hum kareingey”.
His arrival at the scene of Kashmir’s political landscape was at a point when there was an intellectual void in the thought process and there was an urgent need to fulfil it. Kashmir’s young blood was boiling and gushing to go out and fight the state but there was no sense of proper direction.
The current political leadership and the general public should take note of Bhat’simmense contributions made in favour of Kashmir’s struggle and thus carry the same purpose to its logical end without interventions keeping in mind the path laid down by one of Kashmir’s most loyal and beloved son.
It was ShaheedMaqbool Bat who came up with the idea of embedding a focussed strategy of spreading the message of struggle and independence for Kashmir.
His intellectual thoughts were deep and carried a strikingly strong effect on minds of people. He used to always drive people who used to act as mere spectators of our struggle towards showing resistance to the forces.
He used to say that, “It is easy to talk about freedom but it needs lot more courage and patience to fight for it.”
This he proved practically by courageously and patiently facing the punishment of him being sent to the gallows.
His revolutionary thoughts revealed around the idea of fighting oppression rather than tolerating it. Thus his words: “The children of the oppressors see the oppression and remain indifferent to it whereas the children of freedom fighters don not tolerate and wish to fight it.”
His message to the youth conveyed a motivation that there is no need to fear and nothing shall hold them back in laying down their lives for this struggle if need arises.
He also pressed upon the fact and reminded the state that: “We never had nor shall we have dearth of heroes who as moths embrace the flame, are ready to lay down lives for liberty.”
One of the most remarkable dimensions of his personality was his farsightedness towards the struggle of Kashmiris. He at the back of his mind knew that there would be times when the ship of our struggle would be portraying doldrums and common people and Kashmiri leadership might find it an uphill task to resist the state and seemingly it might turn up as victory for the enemy.
But he left a clear message for this situation as well. He said:“The passage of time and unfavourable circumstances may affect our struggle’s intensity but cannot put an end to it.”
To further strengthen his stand he said, “It is the greatest duty of every upholder of truth to continue this struggle in all its intensity.”
Last but not the least during his days he made a remark that actually represents the hallmark of what people and today’s leadership should realise and get enlightened.
He said:“I will be hanged tomorrow and I have no remorse. I am confident that tomorrow my people will realise the truth and legitimacy of what I stood for all these years and the reason that I am sacrificing my life.”
This statement carries an enormously weight as it is rock-solid message for all of us both people and the leaders. The message is that both people andleaders will have to wake up and develop realisation of this noble cause. They have to analyse the hostile environment around them and the iron fist rule being carried out around them by the government.
His ideas clearly clashed with the official view regarding the future of Jammu Kashmir. It is not surprising that attempts have been made to undermine his image and popularity within the official circles. He wanted independence. He saw independence for JammuKashmir as the only solution.
The fact that he consciously chose to lead his political life on a collision course with the establishment of the day which consequently brought him closer to death is a testimony of his integrity that makes him stand above the rest of the martyrs of Kashmir.
The best tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Muhammad MaqboolBhat, the torch bearer for all people at this crucial juncture of our struggle on his martyrdom anniversary would be to express unity and thus endure any possible attempts made to disintegrate our struggle.
Furthermore, it is important that no such plans are executed that may defeat the very purpose of the countless sacrifices given by Kashmiri people.
With all this said and done the crux is that Kashmiris and their leaders need to seek guidance and direction for our struggle, which seems to have lost its magnanimous intensity, from the life and words of ShaheedMaqboolBhatso that it can be brought back onto the right track. Perhaps that may take this struggle to its logical conclusion.
ghulamrasool99@rediffmail.com