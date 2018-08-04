Need to protect identity of Dogras, Kashmiris, Ladakhis: Rana

‘Illegally settled non-state subjects should be ousted from J&K’
SYED AMJAD SHAHJammu, Aug 3:
National Conference Friday announced that it will fight for protection of Article 35-A, asserting that it “protects identity” of Dogras, Kashmiris and Ladakhis in Jammu and Kashmir.
“Maharaja Hari Singh implemented State Subject Laws in 1925 in Jammu and Kashmir after people of Jammu especially businessmen and government employees approached him with a complaint that the residents of neighbouring State (Punjab) pose a threat to their jobs and business in the State,” said NC provincial president, Devinder Singh Rana.
Addressing a press conference at the party office, Rana said NC patriarch Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah gave land to tillers in a historic decision due to which hardly any resident of Jammu and Kashmir sleep without food and everyone owns a house.
“There may be political differences but erosion of Art 35A is like eroding the identity of the people of Jammu and Kashmir whether it is Dogras, Kashmiris or Ladakhis,” he warned.
“I also appeal Governor N N Vohra that Non-State Subjects who have settled in the State illegally should be identified and thrown out of the State to maintain sanctity of the State,” he added.
He said there is State Subject Commission in Jammu and Kashmir and Governor should order identification of non-state subjects within 20 days “and they should be sent out of Lakhanpur”.
“Those who are not holding State Subjects should be identified irrespective of their religious identity and pushed out of Lakhanpur,” he said.
“Line National Registration of Citizens (NRC), a Jammu and Kashmir State Subject register should also be prepared to identify and push illegally settled Non-State Subjects out of the State.”
The National Conference leader said: “We (residents of Jammu and Kashmir) are Indians. We are part of India. As being falsely projected before the people, Art 35-A does not damage any relation with India. Those projecting that it is hurting relation with the country, then why domicile is given in Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra. Everywhere people are raising voice for the protection of their identities but in Jammu and Kashmir some vested interests are misleading people.”
“We are proud to be Dogras and Kashmiris. Even if we are Indians, we should not compromise on our identity, which is enshrined in the constitution of India. If Article 35A is revoked, you will see tall 6 ft unemployed youth from Haryana and Punjab getting recruited in Jammu and Kashmir Police. They (Haryana and Punjabi) are our brothers. But they should be employed in their respective states not in Jammu and Kashmir. Hence, we should support strengthening of the Article,” he added.
Accusing the army of ignoring local youth, he said: “We have height concession in Army recruitments as Dogras. Around 200 non-state residents were given employment by Indian Army in ammunition depot by Army in Nagrota constituency, ignoring the locals. The army has employed only one or two locals in the depot.”
Rana also cited an example of IIT which was established in Jammu “but we are still fighting for getting locals employed in the institution”.
Coming down heavily on BJP, he said, “You have made Jammu and Kashmir your theatre to run your national politics. Art 35A is to protect the identity of Dogras, Kashmiris and Ladakhis.”
With regard to Rohingya issue, he said, “We have not settled Rohingya Muslims in Jammu and Kashmir. You should ask who had settled Rohingyas in Jammu. You are speaking against them but failed to deport them during the regime of BJP in Centre as well as in State.”
“They (Rohingyas) are foreigners; deal with them accordingly. We are concerned to save the identity of the Jammu and Kashmir. NC is ready to sacrifice anything for the protection of 35A. Maharaja Hari Singh provided special provision for security of our identity and we will not allow any politics on the name of the Article.”
“If Assami people can talk about themselves, Manipur people fight for their identity, why cannot Jammu and Kashmir. If anyone raises voice, he is tagged as anti-national; he questioned double speech of BJP.”
Meanwhile, Jammu Bar Association members led by its president Advocate BS Salathia has decided to take out Tiranga Rally from Janipur High Court on August 6.
“The Bar demands abrogation of Article 35-A and deportation of Rohingya Muslims from Jammu,” Salathia told Rising Kashmir.