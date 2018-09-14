Need to move beyond poll boycott to solve Kashmir: Vakil

Asks Governor to hold APM, take stakeholders in confidence
Srinagar:
President Jammu and Kashmir Bachao Tehreek and former minister Abdul Gani Vakil on Wednesday hailed the mainstream parties for poll boycott, but at the same time asked the regional parties to hold talks with Prime Minister over the lingering Kashmir issue and its genesis.
In a statement issued here, Vakil said it is a good step that the major regional parties like NC and PDP have decided to go for the election boycott, which is the need of hour, but at the same time they should talk about the relationship of Kashmir and New Delhi.
He also expressed his surprise over the stand of Farooq Abdullah saying that this man has always changed his colors with time. “He is some who is like a chameleon. He keeps on changing his colors so he is someone who should never be trusted,” Vakil said.
He also expressed his concern over the functioning of the government saying that the economic breakdown in Kashmir has taken a toll on the overall human index in the state.
He said the main two sectors, tourism and Fruit industry are completely destroyed and the people involved in it have suffered huge losses.
Mr. Vakil said that the Governor Satya Pal Malik should convene All Party Meeting to discuss threadbare all the cons and development issues of the state and take all parties in confidence before making any crucial decisions.
He reiterated that the dynastic parties, PDP and NC, are responsible for a state of affairs the State has reduced to now. “It is because of NC, PDP along with Congress that State has reached to such a situation now. They are now shedding crocodile tears on it. They are responsible for erosion of Article 370,” from time to time Vakil said.