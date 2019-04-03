Need to Introduce Philosophy in Higher Secondary Schools

April 03, 2019 | Jan Mohammad Lone

Philosophy is intrinsically as well as extrinsically important to every human being. Human beings cannot live without thinking, questioning, and without curiosity. Curiosity is the foundation of philosophy. And without philosophy, there would be no development in science and technology. Alas! Philosophy is not taught at higher secondary schools in Jammu and Kashmir.

There are various reasons and justifications why philosophy should be introduced at higher secondary schools, for instance; philosophy teaches us how to think; philosophy inquires and offers answers to the fundamental queries of life; philosophy searches for truth; and studying philosophy orientates to a standardized and virtuous life.

If rational thinking, understanding the purpose of life, search for truth, and virtue-orientation are important to learn in schools. It is important to teach philosophy in schools as well. There are no reasons or explanations that justify the exclusion of philosophy as a teachable subject from higher secondary school curriculum.

On the contrary, philosophy has always been of mounting significance in the high schools of USA, Europe and other parts of the world as a model aspect of school curricula. Science, English, Mathematics, Social Studies, and History teachers are linking philosophical concepts into their curricula, and formulating units on philosophical arguments. Philosophy Clubs and Philosophy Learning and Teaching Organization endorse the introduction of philosophy at high schools. Students in schools incline towards philosophy.

Adolescence is crucial time for the development of personality, and young students encounter questions pertaining to God, time and space, death, individuality, justice, virtue, etc. Frequently young students are philosophizing without knowing it, and without realizing that their queries have been topics of keen inquiry for millennia. Discussing these philosophical problems, in an ordered manner with their friends and teachers, enables young students to analyze statements based on reason, and examine ingrained beliefs, create the environment for young students to become independent and capable thinkers in their own right.

Here a question arises, why is it essential for higher secondary school students to have the opportunity to ponder over the philosophical problems? I believe there are three main reasons:

Firstly, schools frequently emphasize answers rather than questions, and philosophy provides a room for young students to attain experience by questioning and examining their own experiences and ideas. Studying philosophy affords young students to ponder over the basic questions, and particularly in an environment in which stereotyped judgments are dominant and young students are anxious for purposeful engagement. Development of curiosity and astonishment can aid young students to negotiate lives of greater profundity and import, together with a critical consciousness regarding the way things are. Philosophy classes in higher secondary schools employ arguments that number of students are inquiring on their own, connecting students’ personal lives with questions asked in the classroom in a manner that is life-changing.

Secondly, problems of philosophy do not have one definite answer. Philosophy teaches that any view, despite its apparent strangeness, must be taken seriously, as long as there are good reasons and justifications proposed for it. Therefore, philosophy assists young students to value and practice the virtue of tolerance and good will. Philosophy teaches that there is frequently more than one reasonable methodology to a single problem, regarding which, therefore, sensible students can disagree.

Thirdly, there is no better discipline or subject for critical and creative thinking than philosophy. Studying philosophy helps young students to think logically at a very high level of abstraction, and the advanced reasoning and communication skills can be utilized by young students in their lives. As long as the young students can think profoundly regarding the hard abstract questions of philosophy, they can think profoundly regarding anything, but this is possible only when they study philosophy.

Therefore, philosophy program at higher secondary level will have a major positive impact on our young students. Philosophy should be introduced into higher secondary school curriculum such as: Logic into Mathematics; Social and Political Philosophy into Social Studies; Aesthetics into English Literature, etc. Whether we interpret philosophy as the critical-analytic interpretation of fundamental meanings, or as the semantic policy of language-game, or as the disciplined and cogitative challenge to conventional arguments, or as the abstemious, simulated effort towards inclusive understanding. Philosophizing is maintained to be a basic human activity. Philosophy can make some contribution to this understanding, and the contribution which philosophy can make cannot be made by any other subject. For instance, the study of Chemistry and Physics can apparently bring knowledge of Chemistry and Physics only.

But no study in Science alone can bring understanding of Science as a human discipline. The study of Algebra and Trigonometry can bring knowledge of these disciplines, but in order to get understanding of deductive reasoning, mathematics teachers should have to introduce logic into their school curricula.

The studies of History and Social Studies can bring knowledge of human events and human decision-making, but the study of Ethics can achieve understanding of values, norms, ideals which orientate us to a purposeful life or direct us to achievement of highest good in our respective cultural settings.

Keeping in view the aforesaid, it is high time to introduce philosophy as a subject in Jammu and Kashmir higher secondary schools. Philosophy is an imperative tool for understanding other subjects correctly; it requires rigorous attention like any other subjects. Philosophy should engage young students with philosophical arguments and developing among them critical thinking, reading, and writing.

(The author is a Research Scholar)

jmlone.rs@amu.ac.in