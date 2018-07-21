Need to grow ornamental plants to enhance aesthetic ambience: DC Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
District Development Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad, along with concerned officers, today inspected available infrastructure at GudaTop Tourism Park and Sports Stadium.
At GudaTop Park, the DDC went around the park and discussed with the CEO Rajouri Development Authority the requirement for creation of additional infrastructure to facilitate the visitors. He laid stress on proper maintenance of the park and directed the CEO to pay focused attention on keeping the place clean and free from polythene. The need for growing more ornamental plants was stressed to enhance aesthetic ambience of the park.
Later, the DDC visited Sports Stadium to review the developmental works being carried out there. He inspected pavilion, indoor sports stadium and land development work of the main ground. Concerned officer informed that the work on pavilion and indoor stadium is pending due to paucity of funds. It was also informed that Stadium requires immediate fencing to stop encroachment of the land.
The DDC directed for submission of estimates for completion of indoor stadium and pavilion building so that resources are arranged for early completion of the crucial infrastructure.
The DDC was accompanied by ACR AQ Mir, CEO RDA Dr Tahir Firdous, CPO AH Choudhary, ExEn RDA and other concerned officers, the official added.