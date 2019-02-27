Need to explore other options for Kashmir resolution: KVI

London:
Kashmir Voice International (KVI) has called for creation of peaceful environment for engagement of stakeholders to explore other options for a solution acceptable to Kashmiris.
Addressing the anniversary of Mohmmad Maqbool Bhat organised by JKLF at Watford UK, KVI Chairman, Prof. M.A. Raina said: “Militancy has not failed to achieve the goal nor has military might succeeded in bringing peace to Kashmir. Their continued conflict could only consume the precious lives of Kashmiris with no progress towards the resolution of the problem. It would be appropriate that the guns should silence and peaceful environment is created for the dialogue process.”
“India and Pakistan have failed to the proposal of plebiscite nor are world powers and UN interested to impress upon the two countries to do so. The pervious dialogues have yielded no outcome and the situation remains unchanged. A sincere desire backed by determination of the stakeholders could result into a forward movement. Kashmir has both internal and external dimensions and both need to be addressed,” he added.
Terming Maqbool Bhat a visionary, Raina said, “His vision was pluralistic, multi-cultural, multi-religious, and secular and a tolerant state but an independent state is not possible till people from all the regions and different religious communities as well as ethnic groups agree to it. The growing radicalization encouraged by the external elements in the valley is an antithesis of what Maqbool stood for as the radicalization is likely to uproot what Kashmir has stood for centuries.”