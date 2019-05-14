About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Need to create patient-friendly atmosphere in hospitals: Sharma

 Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma, on Monday visited SMGS Hospital Shalimar Jammu and took stock of healthcare facilities being made available to the patients.
As per an official, the Advisor took round of various units and other wards in the hospital and inspected the diagnostic and treatment facilities there.
He had a detailed review of healthcare facilities and infrastructure available in the hospital including necessary life-saving equipments and other machinery required for treatment.
The Advisor discussed with the hospital management and other concerned officers about the hospital infrastructure development plan so as to deal with the increasing number of patients. He also discussed various issues needed to be addressed immediately for ensuring best healthcare facilities to the patients. He stressed on maintaining hygiene and cleanliness in the hospital.
The Advisor directed the hospital management for putting their sincere efforts to create patient friendly atmosphere in the hospital.
While visiting the various units at the hospital, he was briefed by the concerned unit in-charge about its functioning and facilities available there. Existing strength of doctors and para-medical staff deputed at the hospital was also discussed.
Principal, Medical College Jammu, Dr Sunanda Raina, Medical Superintendent, SMGS, Dr. Manoj Kumar Chalotra, doctors and other senior officers of health and other departments were present at the hospital during the visit, the official added.
Later, the official said, several deputations comprising civil society groups and public delegations from different districts met the Sharma during public grievances redressal camp, here and projected a number of issues seeking immediate redressal for their concerns.
The delegations which met the Advisor included Gujjar Bakarwal Conference, Owners of land and houses, Kisan Kalyan Samiti, All J&K Panchayat Conference, Lease holders of Plots in EWS JDA colony and other deputations.
The Advisor giving patient hearing to the deputations said that the merit of each demand will be analyzed and action will be taken to redress genuine issues put forth during the camp, the official added.
The official added that Sharma also convened a meeting here to review the summer preparedness of PHE department to ensure regular water supply to consumers during the peak season.
Chief Engineer PHE, Ashok Gandotra, besides other senior officers of the concerned department attended the meeting.
During the meeting, formation of transformer bank, formation of machinery bank and deployment of additional water tankers during peak summer months were among other related things discussed threadbare.
It was informed that the process for augmentation of transformers and machinery of all sorts will be completed at the earliest and the electromechanical components will be installed by the end of this month.
The Advisor instructed the officers to regularly conduct field visits for checking water supply position besides asked the concerned officers for the deployment of water tankers wherever the need arises on a case-to-case basis, the official added.

 

