Need to create mass awareness to avoid road accidents: Traffic Police

March 26, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Week-long ‘Traffic Patshala’ begins in Srinagar

To avoid road accidents in the valley, traffic officials on Monday urged volunteers to come forward and create awareness about safety programs regarding safe driving among people.

Speaking on the inaugural day of week-long ‘Traffic Patshala’, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Dr. Haseeb Mughal said there is a need to create road safety awareness among the people and it is the need of the hour to avoid road accidents.

He said during the week-long drive the department will emphasize on the safety of youth, observance of traffic rules and pedestrians on the roads.

Mughal expressed concern over the rising rate of accidents and said police wasd committed to work towards reducing such incidents.

“Traffic department has to play an important role in creating awareness among the people. The main aim of the event is to encourage people for using safety gadgets for safer driving,” he said.

The week-long awareness program was flagged of by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Srinagar, Senior Vice President HDFC Bank, Zubair Iqbal, ASP Traffic, Srinagar City, Sonam Dechen, and other officials.

According to officials during the year 2018, Srinagar witnessed highest number of road accidents (353) in which 42 persons were killed.

Officials cited over speeding, driving on the wrong side, difficult terrain, weather and rise in number of vehicles as reasons behind the road accidents and subsequent deaths.

During the day-long event volunteers of 98.3 Radio Mirchi holding placards, with awareness messages written on them, in their hands stood on traffic junctions.

Volunteers wearing different mascots in groups marched from Traffic Police headquarters Polo View to Jahangir Chowk.

On the occasion, Additional SP Traffic City Srinagar, Sonam Dechan said due to urbanization and congestion traffic is increasing day by day and traffic in the city has become a crucial problem.

Regarding the movement of convoy on the city outskirts, he said there are minor problems and they have to deal with a small stretch from Shalteng to Pantha Chowk.

"We are also looking for options to avoid any inconvenience to commuters," he said.

“We are trying to ease the traffic in the city and avoid unusual traffic jams,” Dechan said adding there is also a need for coordination between people and other concerned departments.