About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Need to create climate of trust, confidence: Pak High Commissioner

Published at January 27, 2019 12:05 AM 0Comment(s)534views

Session on Indo-Pak relations held at Kolkata


Need to create climate of trust, confidence: Pak High Commissioner

Srinagar, Jan 26 :

 Noted political analyst and track II diplomat O P Shah moderated a discussion which was organised by Centre for Peace & Progress on “Improving Indo Pak Relations” yesterday in Kolkata.
Pakistani High Commissioner Sohail Mehmood also participated in the seminar and emphasized the importance of talks and sustained engagement between the two countries, strengthening of SAARC and role of media.
Quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan, high commissioner Mehmood said that blame game should be avoided by both countries.
He reiterated that all the problems between our countries can be solved.
“In my opening remarks I reiterate the significance of dialogue, role of media, people to people interactions & need for creating a climate of trust and confidence,” Shah said. (KNS)

 

 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top