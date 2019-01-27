Need to create climate of trust, confidence: Pak High Commissioner

Session on Indo-Pak relations held at Kolkata
Srinagar, Jan 26 :
Noted political analyst and track II diplomat O P Shah moderated a discussion which was organised by Centre for Peace & Progress on “Improving Indo Pak Relations” yesterday in Kolkata.
Pakistani High Commissioner Sohail Mehmood also participated in the seminar and emphasized the importance of talks and sustained engagement between the two countries, strengthening of SAARC and role of media.
Quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan, high commissioner Mehmood said that blame game should be avoided by both countries.
He reiterated that all the problems between our countries can be solved.
“In my opening remarks I reiterate the significance of dialogue, role of media, people to people interactions & need for creating a climate of trust and confidence,” Shah said. (KNS)