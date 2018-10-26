Need to change negative perception about Kashmir: Governor

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Oct 25:
Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday said there was a need to change negative perception of Kashmir and urged every stakeholder to help create a conducive atmosphere so as to encourage tourist arrivals in the State.
Governor was addressing a welcome ceremony of 3-day Kashmir Autumn FAM Tour-2018 here at SKICC organized by Department of Tourism, Kashmir.
He said the Centre is making every possible effort for ushering Kashmir into an era of peace and rapid development.
“Each region of the State has a rich cultural heritage and scenic beauty which could charm the tourist. There is need for a multidisciplinary approach towards giving a boost to tourism in the State,” he said.
“Pashmina shawls and other handicrafts here are examples of craftsmanship par excellence which have bestowed worldwide recognition to the State,” Governor said.
Kashmir is as safe as other parts of India, he added. He encouraged the visitors to visit the State and experience its natural beauty and warm hospitality of the people.
On the occasion, Advisor to Governor Khurshid Ahmad Ganai said tourist arrivals in the year 2018 have decreased as compared to the last year.
Ganai said, in the year 2011 and 2012, there was good tourist flow, it increased a little bit in 2016 and 2017 but came down in 2018. He said tourist flow is connected with the perception of people.
“With the cooperation of people and help of media, we have to project and promote Jammu and Kashmir as a largely safe tourist destination,” Ganai added.
