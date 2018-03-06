Need to address issues of women priority: DGP

Inaugurates website, mobile app of ‘ANNA India’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Mar 05:
Director General of Police, J&K, Dr. S.P Vaid Monday inaugurated website and mobile application of “ANNA India, a Society Committed to Empowerment” at Police Auditorium here.
DGP while speaking on the occasion said that youth, young women need hand- holding, counseling in critical moments when in stress. This way number of lives of young women can be saved. Females face problems in four walls and in mini buses also, we need to address these on priority.
After launching the website and mobile application, DGP Dr. S.P.Vaid welcomed the initiative and applauded the young group of girls for having come-up with a society with an agenda to work for betterment of society. DGP promised them all possible help from the police department. These girls have launched this NGO at the most opportune time. Need of the hour is transparency and accountability of highest order and these girls give hope that all is not lost and we have youngsters ready for taking up the challenge.
DGP was briefed about the functioning of App by Pallavi Sareen, Secretary ANNA.
ADGP (Retd.) Alok Puri emphasized on the need for increasing awareness among the commoners about police using technology for controlling crime in the state. Director Industries and Registrar of Societies Dr. Rajinder Singh Tara complimented the group of girls and told them to keep transparent the functioning of their organization. He congratulated the team of Anna India and advised them to maintain highest level of transparency.
Earlier, Chairperson, Pragya Salhotra in her welcome address gave a brief resume of the functioning of the society. General Secretary of Anna India Miss. Shivata Saproo presented vote of thanks. She promised the Police Department as well as the people around that Anna India would not let anyone down. Vice-Chairman Parteeksha Sharma managed the stage while Vridhi Kapoor, Disha Bhagat, Anchal Chibber, Aanan Anand and Arpita Bakshi aided the team working on stage. Syed Junaid Hashmi also spoke on the occasion.
Chairperson PWWA, Bharti Vaid, Sohail Kazmi, Senior Journalist, and officers of Police Department were present on the occasion.
