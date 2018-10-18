Need of autonomous colleges

Dr.Khurshid Ahmad Tariq
drkatariq@islamiacollege.edu.in
Although Indian higher education system is the third largest after the USA and China, but it is not a successful one yet and is in need of radical reforms in tune with societal needs and national development.
College education is a major component of higher education and we need to understand that the real value of college education is meant for preparing the students with competence and imparting best skills and values for lifelong learning and earning.
Indeed a good college education based on values, skills, innovative, creative and entrepreneurial approach is a key to human prosperity and development.
In J&K State we have a plenty number of degree colleges and recently the Govt. has come with the creation of forty more degree colleges. Does it truly fulfils the essence of college education and do we really need the creation of more colleges?
The fact of the matter is that the colleges which were created in the near past are deficient in terms of adequate land, leadership, physical infrastructure, laboratory and library facilities, human resources and supportive staff.
Keeping aside the regular power supply and optimum scientific instruments to support the research work of the science faculty and project/laboratory work of the science students.
The need is the creation of favourable atmosphere for the establishment of autonomous institutions from the existing good lot of colleges at least one or two from each district of the state.
The autonomous colleges are expected to emerge as centres of excellence to contribute to the overall development of the higher education with decentralisation of examination burden vested in affiliating universities.
The UGC has a scheme in vogue to help at all fronts to the existing recognised degree colleges for their conversion to autonomous ones provided they meet the required infrastructure and criteria set up by the UGC. It is pertinent to mention that there are more than 450 colleges in India which enjoy academic autonomy, however only two are from the J&K State.
The Islamia College of Science and Commerce (ICSC), Srinagar popularly known as ICSC since its establishment in 1961 has shown a remarkable progress to an autonomous and potential institution enjoying academic privilege. It is the only valley college having obtained the UGC autonomous status and imparting degrees and courses of its own since 2015.
Quite recently ICSC was NAAC reaccredited and emerged with the highest CGPA score of 3.27, which is highest among all state degree colleges.
In fact ICSC was also conferred CPE status in 2010 by the UGC and has the distinction of being the first college in the whole state to have achieved that status.
However, gaining the academic autonomous status was quite thread boring for the college fraternity to clear its stand at multiple places before harvesting its fruits.
Getting no objection certificates from the concerned quarters of the state Govt. and University of Kashmir was equally challenging for the college administration. In fact these challenges did not stop the ICSC to shoulder the responsibility of autonomous character and introduce new courses and programmes, conduct examinations and evaluations albeit dully monitored by the affiliating university.
The college took the lead in year 2015 amongst all the degree colleges of the state for having introduced the semester and choice based credit system for various degree courses.
Under the autonomous character the ICSC has finally succeeded in releasing the first batch of undergraduates and post graduates to the market. During the past few years, the ICSC has been very instrumental in introducing new degree courses at undergraduate and post graduate level with focus on innovative and skill oriented programmes.
The staff is very much geared up for introducing PG programme in all the courses in near future. This has been only possible by the timely and adequate financial and administrative support from the government besides getting meritorious funding from UGC to boost infrastructure and quality learning.
With the able leadership supplemented with competitive faculty, the college shall soon achieve the deemed university status under the continuing autonomous character.
The credit goes surely to its administrators, teaching and non-teaching staff of respective times who have really proved as institution builders for having guided this organisation to a potential institute despite having burnt two or three times during its progressive history.
The value education and skill based education is crucial amongst all and ICSC is striving hard in this direction to ensure social harmony and integrity.
Therefore, the need of the time is to encourage other colleges of the state to take inspiration and prosper on the same scale by striving for autonomous status.
More autonomous colleges will surely contribute to the enrichment of quality learning and development of centres of academic excellence in the higher education sector of the state.
The government must look for the ways to expansion of funding to boost research oriented infrastructure and best academic learning in other colleges of the state.
The thrust must be on resource expenditure on strengthening modern teaching learning tools in the existing colleges to achieve excellence.
The main objective behind establishing institutions must be to make better citizens and meet the civic needs arising from them without any bias.
Further, there is a need that our colleges shall collaborate with some reputed science and technology institutions and industries to boost quality teaching and learning, skill development, research and sustenance in lieu of the changing scenario of education due to technological interventions.
The bottom line is that focus of our policy makers is not on strengthening the existing colleges, because of which most of the colleges have miserably failed to attract their NAAC accreditation, which is a must for the growth and prosperity of a college.
Therefore, there is an immediate need to create more physical infrastructure, establishment of adequate laboratory and library facilities, and enrichment of teaching faculty, adequate funding and state-of-the-art technologies for innovative teaching learning processes in the existing colleges to enable them to attain UGC autonomous status.
Author is an assistant professor of Zoology at the Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar