Need a rethink on state economy

May 06, 2019 | Aaqib Mushtaq Bhat

It is a fact that, the more the turmoil continues the worst it does with the economy. Jammu and Kashmir, being that ill destined State that had to face this brunt of the division that took place in 1947. It got suffered in every aspect it could. Particularly its economy which does not show any signs of progress, rather one gets to see a downward curve more often in one after the other sector.

However, turmoil alone cannot be blamed for this downward spiral shift rather respective state and centre governments have to shoulder the share that finally led to the stagnation of economic spiral with; no development, no jobs, stagnated institutions, delayed works, etc. This thing has such a bad effect that we do not see any large scale private university, Law college, engineering institutes that could provide world class education to the residents of JK who have to travel outside for education. Given the atmospheric conditions of Jammu and Kashmir, this sector will thrive in comparison to other states and will generate enormous income and will boost to the GDP.

Government, in collaboration with civil society and the stakeholders have to initiate a necessary dialogue so that the uncertainty with respect to the State of Jammu and Kashmir particularly of Kashmir is undone. Peace has to prevail, as it is only under the environment of peace that prosperity can prevail. This in turn will help further defuse dilapidated state of affairs. Peace aside, infrastructure at known tourist places has to be developed on modern lines, so that tourists do not face any hardships.

When Utter Pradesh can sign an MoU with South Korea to enhance the cooperation in the field of tourism, skill development, culture and farming, what on earth stops JK from approaching other countries? Moreover, there is a responsibility on government to resolve the border issues with neighboring countries so that the whole of Ladakh can be thrown open for tourists. Ladakh, which is known as ‘Little Tibet’, would attract many tourists because it has some of the purest remnants of Tibetan-Buddhist culture. A lot of work has to be done on the road that connects Ladakh with the rest of Valley so that it remains connected throughout the year. Revival of cultural ties plays a very important role in bringing peace. Thus the work on reopening of the traditional Silk Route will be effective in two ways – revive the cultural past and reopen the trade routes of Kashmir that connects it with the Central Asia. Even in the survey done by India Today – State of the States Award – has put Jammu and Kashmir at 21 in entrepreneurship. So steps have to be taken in this direction in order to boost the entrepreneurs by providing the ample finance as this comes as a big hurdle in this direction. Entrepreneurial development is a must because it has a lot in the development of socio-economic conditions of the people. This will ultimately pull off mainly the Young Entrepreneurs, Students and ultimately the State from Economic backwardness, dependency, destituteness, state of vagrancy, political turmoil, and ill-will.

Kashmir which remains cutoff from the world because of the little connectivity, receives a low influx of tourists. However, the work started on road connectivity has to be completed with a pace so that neither the residents suffer nor its economy.

Furthermore, we cannot neglect the inactivity of respective governments when we talk of liberating the state from the clutches of economic waywardness. This dilly-dally of the governments can be understood from an example of Andhra Pradesh government that in the year 2017 topped the index of ease of doing business. The worst part of the story is this that when one gets to see the list, it shows Jammu and Kashmir in the States of “aspirers”.

On 9 Feb 2018, a report regarding Health Index proposed by NITI Aayog showed Jammu and Kashmir among three others in the slot of “top three states in terms of annual incremental performance.”

The harsher point among this is that we always do the chest thumping when we say that ours is an agro economy. However, the rice produced by the state of Jammu and Kashmir is not enough to meet the home demand with the state having to import from others. For the increase in the agricultural produce and the economy generated by way of this, the state needs to sign different MoUs like the one signed by the state of Andhra Pradesh with the World Bank amounting $172 Million.

The state recently entered into an agreement with the Government of Punjab for the Shahpurkandi dam which will help irrigate 37000 Ha of land both in Punjab and JK. But this alone would not suffice, more such agreements have to be signed.

We need to increase the land under the cultivation of pulses and the produce of the land under oilseeds. Seed quality has to be checked in regularly, effective fertilizers have to be provided to the farmers and insurance against crops.

Even though we have in place various schemes like Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana and the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture, Saffron Mission, National Mission for oil seed and Oil palm (NMOOP), but how far the state has achieved the requisite objectives remains a question whose answer is before us and can be grasped from the ranking done by India Today State of the States Survey 2018.

There are a lot of individual sectors which have to be worked upon a lot so that the overall GDP of the state increases. But the major drivers are those that have been discussed above and their relative contribution.

bhataaqib101@gmail.com