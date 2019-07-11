Necessary steps afoot to give requisite fillip to tourism: Sharma

July 11, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Advisor to Governor KK Sharma Wednesday said that the Government has undertaken necessary steps to ensure that the tourism sector, which forms one of the main sectors for generating employment and contributing to the State’s economy gets the requisite intervention and fillip.

The Advisor was interacting with a deputation of Pahalgam Hoteliers Association and Kashmir Hoteliers and Restaurant Federation.

The Advisor while referring to several measures undertaken for catalyzing the tourism-related activities said that the government is keen to promote the sector for which many initiatives stand already undertaken.

He said that the sector holds great importance for the State as it not only supplements the State’s economy, but also acts as a job provider to both skilled as well as unskilled youth.

The representatives of the deputations were seeking exemption of GST to the hospitality sector of Pahalgam and reimbursement of the taxes deposited by the hoteliers under the GST regime. Explaining the issue, the deputation said that the imposition of GST on the hospitality sector has posed immense pressure to the smooth running of business and its growth.

They also demanded declaring Tourism sector as an industry so that various sops available to the industrial sector can also be extended to the sector as well.

The deputation members also demanded the electric supply provided to them should be charged at par with the one given to the industrial sectors.

Responding to their demands, the Advisor said that the issues raised by them would be looked into for their early redressal.