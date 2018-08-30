Nearly a dozen youth detained in Pulwama

Javid SofiPulwama
Around a dozen youth were detained by police from different villages of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday night.
Local residents from Gudoora informed that five youth have been detained by police during a noctural raid.
Villagers from Murran informed more than seven youth were picked up by forces from Sheikpora locality during a cordon and search operation (CASO) on Wednesday night . The residents also alleged forces for damaging windowpanes of some houses.
Local sources said one youth was detained from Gudbough in similar raids.
A police official said on conditions of anonymity that they have been detained for questioning . "No one has been booked so far," he said.