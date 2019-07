Nearly 400 militants infiltrated into JK in 3 years: GoI

July 16, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Nearly 400 militants infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years and 126 of them have been killed by government forces, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.



Reddy said 27 forces personnel were killed during the engagements with the infiltrators. Four militants have been arrested so far, he said.



"Attempts of infiltration from across the border are mainly in Jammu and Kashmir, which has been affected by militant violence, sponsored and supported from across the border," Reddy said in reply to a written question.



There were 143 incidents of infiltration in 2018, 136 in 2017 and the number was 119 in 2016, the minister said.