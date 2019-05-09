About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 09, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Nearly 1200 IPS officers under scanner for non-performance: GoI

Nearly 1,200 officers of Indian Police Service (IPS) have come under the scanner of the Home Ministry for non-performance, an official said Thursday.

The ministry has reviewed service records of a total of 1,181 IPS officers in the past three years to check deadwood from the government, he said, adding the numbers of officers under the lens could go up as such a review is a continuous process.

The review of service records was carried out under Rule 16 (3) of All India Services (Death-cum-Retirement Benefits ) Rules, 1958 during 2016 and 2018 to check non-performers, the official said.

The rule says that the central government in consultation with the state government concerned may ask an IAS officer to retire in public interest by giving at least three months previous notice in writing or three months' pay and allowances in lieu of such notice.

Of the total of 1,181 IPS officers, ten of them were recommended for premature retirement from the service in public interest, he said, without disclosing the names of the officers concerned.

As many as 3,972 IPS officers are working across the country against their total sanctioned strength of 4,940, according to a Home Ministry data.

The Modi government has started the policy of reviewing the service record of the IPS officers to check deadwood from the service, the official said.

However, no review of the officers' service record was undertaken during 2014 and 2015, he said.

"The periodical review help the government in assessing performers and checking non-performers. Based on this review, performers are encouraged and non-performers are asked either to improve or face expulsion from the service in public interest," the official said.

The Centre has also reviewed service records of 1,143 IAS officers during 2015 to 2018 and recommended premature retirement to four officers found lacking, the official said.

 

