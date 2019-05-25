Nealry 21,000 voted NOTA in LS polls in JK

May 25, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

Baramulla tops the list

As many as 21,739 people had opted for None of The Above (NOTA) option in the recently held parliamentary polls comprising of 4.92 percent of total votes in the state.

Among the six parliamentary constituencies of the state, Baramulla constituency tops the list by registering 8, 128 NOTA votes with 1.78 per cent of the total votes.

Baramulla recorded 34.9 voter turnout in the election. NC senior leader Muhammad Akbar Lone won the seat by defeating his nearest rival Peoples Conference (PC) leader Raja Aijaz Ali by a margin of 30,442 votes. Lone polled 1,32,919 votes and Aijaz Ali polled 1,02,477 votes.

Seconding in the list of NOTA was Udhampur parliamentary seat that registered 7, 568 votes with 0.64 percent.

Udhampur witnessed 70.2 percent voting. BJP leader Jitendra Singh won the seat by defeating Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh by a massive margin of 3,49,283 votes.

Jitendra Singh polled 7,15,406 votes and Vikramaditya Singh polled 3,66,123 votes in the constituency.

In Jammu Parliamentary Constituency, 2, 618 people (0.18 percent) went with NOTA while Srinagar LokSabha Constituency witnessed 1, 566 NOTA votes with a total percent of 0.84 of the total vote share.

On Srinagar seat, NC President Farooq Abdullah defeated PDP’s Aga Syed Mohsin by a margin of 70,050 votes. Farooq polled 1,06,750 votes and Mohsin polled 36,700 votes. Srinagar constituency had recorded 14.27 percent total voter turnout.

Jammu seat which recorded highest 72.16 percent voter turnout in the State. BJP leader Jugal Kishore defeated his nearest opponent Congress leader Raman Bhalla by a margin of 2,89,027 votes. Kishore polled 8,40,214 votes and Bhalla polled 5,51,187 votes.

Similarly, two parliamentary constituencies – Anantnag and Ladakh registered 937 (0.75 percent) and 922 NOTA votes (0.73).

Anantnag constituency recorded just 8.70 percent voting. NC leader candidate Husnain Masoodi won the seat and secured 40,180 votes. His close opponent state congress chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir polled 33,504 votes while PDP President Mehbooba Mufti got 30,524 votes.

In Ladakh parliamentary constituency, BJP leader Jamyang Tsering Namgyal defeated an independent candidate Sajad Hussain by a margin of 9763 votes.

Namgyal polled 41,315 and Hussain polled 31,552 votes in Ladakh seat which recorded 63.7 percent voter turnout. The results of the Lok Sabha polls were declared on Thursday.