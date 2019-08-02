NDTV's Ravish Kumar NDTV wins Ramon Magsaysay Award 2019

August 02, 2019 13:53:00 | RK Online Desk

Journalist Ravish Kumar of NDTV has won the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Award 2019 for his “courage undaunted” while “harnessing journalism to give to the voiceless”.

The award, popularly known as 'Asia's Nobel Prize', it is among the highest honours in the region.

Ravish Kumar, 44, has won the honour for his news show, Prime Time, which "deals with real-life, under-reported problems of ordinary people".

Kumar is NDTV India's senior executive editor and one of India's most influential TV journalists, the award citation said.

The four other winners of the Award for this year are Ko Swe Win from Myanmar, Angkhana Neelapaijit from Thailand, Raymundo Pujante Cayabyab from Philippines and Kim Jong-Ki from South Korea.