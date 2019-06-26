NDMA reviews mock drill for upcoming Yatra

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) consultant Retd. Brig. Kuldeep Singh today reviewed mock exercise for upcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2019.

DDC Anantnag Khalid Jahangir, SSP Anantnag and other senior officers of CRPF & SDRF were also present on the occasion.

The consultant on the occasion through a power point presentation briefed about the objectives and scope of Table top and Mock exercise. He also highlighted the challenges during the Yatra and the ways to deal with exigencies.

It was also given out that Mock exercise shall be conducted at Base Camp Nunwan on 26th & 27th of June 2019 to access the preparedness and response mechanism of all stakeholders involved in the management of upcoming SANJY -2019.

The consultant NDMA stressed for well planning, better coordination and better response among the various participating agencies including NDMA, SDRF, JK Police & other agencies. He urged upon all the officers to identify the gaps, prepare objective tasks, challenges, resources, problem areas & remedial measures to be taken in case of any eventuality.

The DDC Anantnag who is also District Yatra Officer from Pahalgam apprised about the preparedness put in place to tackle with natural/ manmade disasters for which Disaster Management Centres from Jawahir Tunnel to Chandanwari have been identified. It was revealed that the necessary requirements in the Disaster Management Centres including blankets, essential commodities, portable water, power supply & other amenities have been arranged.

He also directed CEO PDA & Tourism Department to ensure the completion of prefabricated structures from Chandanwari to Holy Cave. The Tourism Department was directed to ensure the installation of all 22 fabricated structures for Yatries at Pisue top, Zojipal, Sheshnag, Wovebal, M.G.Top, Poshpathri, Panjtarni & Holy Cave.



