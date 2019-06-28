About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
June 28, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

NDMA conducts mock drill at Baltal

 National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) today conducted a mock drill at Baltal Base camp in a bid to enhance and assess the preparedness for disaster management among government officials involved in management of the annual Amarnath yatra.
The drill was conducted in presence of members from the NDMA, SDRF, District Police, Health Department, Fire and Emergency Service, and specialists to check the preparedness for the ensuing Amarnath yatra. Worst case scenarios in natural disasters were given to the quick response teams to gauge their preparedness.
Speaking on the occasion, Major General V K Naik said that the exercise is aimed at enhancing preparedness for disaster management among the functionaries of SASB and officials of the various government departments and agencies involved in the management of the Amarnath Yatra.
A detailed review of the drills was carried out at a meeting later on by Major General, V K Naik to assess the preparedness and response mechanism of all the stakeholders involved in the management of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.
The meeting also highlighted the role and responsibilities of the concerned stakeholders. The officials were sensitized how to plan for efficient and effective disaster preparedness besides how to focus to ménage emergency and how to handle the situation during exigencies.
Major General stressed for well planning, better coordination and better response among various participating agencies based on well-conceived response mechanism and urged upon all the officers to identify gaps, prepare objective tasks, challenges, resources, problem areas and remedial measures to be taken in case of any disaster.
SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Poswal, ADDC Ganderbal, Shafqat Iqbal, SSP Yatra Officer, SSP JPCR, ADC Ganderbal, Camp Director besides other officials from all the important departments such as SASB, NDRF, SDRF, Rashtriya Rifles, CRPF, Army, police, health, Civil Defense, transport, fire and other emergency services attended the meeting and participated in the mock exercises.

