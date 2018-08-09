NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan new deputy chairman Rajya Sabha

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Harivansh Narayan, the candidate backed by ruling Bhartiya Janta Party has been elected as new Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha defeating opposition Congress candidate Hariprasad by a margin of 20 votes.
Get - On the Play Store.
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan has sharply reacted to statement of former chief minister Omar Abdullah that “those out to defend Section Article 35-A were tacitly accepting that future of the state lies within the Constitution of Indi...More
A youth, who was allegedly abducted and tortured by unknown gunmen in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said today. Two youths -- identified as Mehraj Ahmad and Arif Ahmad -- were abducted by unknown gunmen yesterday, a police spok...More
MLA Engineer Rashid Thursday staged protest march against possible tinkering of Article 35A and Gujjar leader Talib Hussain’s detention. Rashid along with his supporters raised slogans demanding plebiscite in the state. Rashid said Article 35A is our right but not our ...More
Harivansh Narayan, the candidate backed by ruling Bhartiya Janta Party has been elected as new Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha defeating opposition Congress candidate Hariprasad by a margin of 20 votes.More
Government denies Sarjan Barkati's release to participate in his maternal uncle's funeral. Barkati's maternal uncle died yesterday and his funeral was held during Wednesday midnight. Barkati's wife told Rising Kashmir the family members were waiting till midnight for his par...More
A small batch of 346 pilgrims on Thursday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, officials said. The yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 13 vehicles. "This includes yatris going to both Baltal and Pahalgam base ca...More
Fifth militant has been killed in the gunfight which broke out yesterday in the forest area of Rafiabad in Baramulla. Jammu Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid tweeted, "5th Terrorists fired in the morning an was neutralised soon after." Earlier, four militants were ...More
Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) Chairman Haji Muhammad Yasin Khan has sharply reacted to statement of former chief minister Omar Abdullah that “those out to defend Section Article 35-A were tacitly accepting that future of the state lies within the Constitution of Indi...More
A youth, who was allegedly abducted and tortured by unknown gunmen in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam district, succumbed to injuries at a hospital, police said today. Two youths -- identified as Mehraj Ahmad and Arif Ahmad -- were abducted by unknown gunmen yesterday, a police spok...More
MLA Engineer Rashid Thursday staged protest march against possible tinkering of Article 35A and Gujjar leader Talib Hussain’s detention. Rashid along with his supporters raised slogans demanding plebiscite in the state. Rashid said Article 35A is our right but not our ...More
Harivansh Narayan, the candidate backed by ruling Bhartiya Janta Party has been elected as new Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha defeating opposition Congress candidate Hariprasad by a margin of 20 votes.More
Government denies Sarjan Barkati's release to participate in his maternal uncle's funeral. Barkati's maternal uncle died yesterday and his funeral was held during Wednesday midnight. Barkati's wife told Rising Kashmir the family members were waiting till midnight for his par...More
A small batch of 346 pilgrims on Thursday left Jammu for the Kashmir Valley to perform the ongoing Amarnath Yatra, officials said. The yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in an escorted convoy of 13 vehicles. "This includes yatris going to both Baltal and Pahalgam base ca...More
Fifth militant has been killed in the gunfight which broke out yesterday in the forest area of Rafiabad in Baramulla. Jammu Kashmir Director General of Police S P Vaid tweeted, "5th Terrorists fired in the morning an was neutralised soon after." Earlier, four militants were ...More