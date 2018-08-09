About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan new deputy chairman Rajya Sabha

Published at August 09, 2018 12:21 PM 0Comment(s)1269views


NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan new deputy chairman Rajya Sabha

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Harivansh Narayan, the candidate backed by ruling Bhartiya Janta Party has been elected as new Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha defeating opposition Congress candidate Hariprasad by a margin of 20 votes.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top