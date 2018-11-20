NC’s Women wing protests against erratic power supply

Accuses Guv admin of ‘ignoring’ Kashmiris’ plight
Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Nov 19:
The Women’s wing of National Conference (NC) on Monday held a protest rally in Srinagar against the unscheduled power cuts across Kashmir valley.
Besides, worsening power scenario, the protestors questioned the Governor administration for inflation, civilian killings and the capping on subsidized cooking gas cylinders.
Led by MLA Habba Kadal, Shameema Firdous, the NC women activists started a rally from party headquarters to Polo View.
The protesting women raised slogans against Governor Administration for unscheduled power cuts, inflation and overlooking of human rights in Kashmir.
“The power outages have caused plethora of problems in the valley. Authorities have failed to provide electricity supply to the valley, affecting lives of people. The whole valley is in darkness," said Shameema Firdous, MLA Habba Kadal.
She accused BJP and Governor Satya Pal Malik for placing the outsiders on sensitive posts here, who ‘fail to understand the problems of Kashmiris.’ "There are outsiders on different administrative posts here. How will they understand the issues and problems of people," Shameema questioned.
She said the outages are so frequent that people are not able to iron their clothes. “Every day, there are power cuts spanning long hours. The government has completely failed to provide proper electricity supply to consumers,” Shameema said.
She blamed the previous BJP and PDP coalition for the killings in Kashmir."Every day, killings are happening here. Houses are being bombed leaving the people homeless. We want to end the killings and human rights violations in the valley. Administration is sleeping here," Shameema added.
The women activists also said that the voltage fluctuations damage electrical appliances especially refrigerators.
“Power cuts in Srinagar have badly affected our lives. My daughter’s arm was fractured as she went to another room in the dark," said Naseema Bano, a resident of Dalgate, who was part of the protest rally.