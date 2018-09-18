NC’s women stages protest against price hike in Jammu

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 17:
The Women Wing of National Conference on Monday took out a protest march against price hike of essentials and fuel.
According to a statement, the protestors described the “unprecedented situation as manifestation of the anti-people policies being pursued by the BJP led government at the Centre and previously due to policy paralysis of the PDP-BJP dispensation”.
“House wives are worst hit due to price hike’, State Vice President National Conference Women Wing and former MLA Bimla Luthra said while leading the protest march from Sher-e-Kashmir Bhavan here.
Carrying out placards and raising slogans against the soaring prices of essential commodities, the workers of the Women Wing marched through the Residency Road and historic Raghunath Bazar and staged massive protests at the famous City Chowk.
Bimla Luthra urged the Governor Mr Satya Paul Malik to take corrective measures for checking the skyrocketing prices of all the essentials, especially the fuel.
She expressed surprise over soaring fuel prices despite decrease in the price of crude oil in the international market and said that this has not only impacted the mobility of common man but resulted in escalation of prices of all the commodities.
“Frustrated by the price hike, the people are forced to take to the streets to express their rage and stage protests,” Luthra said, adding that the Ache Din promise of the BJP has proved a “crude joke as the ground realities are haunting the poor people”.
She said the BJP has failed on all “fronts and blamed it for the mess created across the country during the past over four years”.
She said the BJP leaders might have benefited from the insensitive government but people at large are at loss.
The other speakers also castigated the BJP for pushing people to wall by continuous and unabated price hike, the statement added.