NC’s top brass meet Farooq at his residence

August 21, 2020 00:00:00 | RK News

More meetings with party members in offing: Spokesperson

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday held a meeting with four party senior colleagues, who were under detention since August 05 last year here at his Gupkar residence in Srinagar.

The four senior party colleagues who attended the meet included party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Abdul Rahim rather, Muhammad Shafi Uri. Party’s Members of Parliament Muhammad Akbar lone, Hasnain Masoodi, party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi, Political advisor to Dr Farooq Abdullah Mushtaq Guroo were also present. It is pertinent to mention here that the leaders who met with the party president at his residence have been confined to in-house and out-house detention centers post since august last year.

The meeting was called by the party president following his cognizance of the stand taken by the government in honorable high court in the Habeas corpus mattes filled by the president and the vice president of the party for securing the liberty of various leaders of the party who have been under illegal detention since august last year. Being mindful of the Covid19 protocol and government advisories, the party president had chosen to call all the incarcerated leaders in batches of four to meet him at his residence.

As part of the programme, five other party leaders including Mubarak Gul, Choudhary Mohammad Ramzaan, Shameema Firdous, Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi and Basharat Bukahari who have been under incarceration since August last year have been called by party president at his residence tomorrow.

