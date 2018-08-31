NC’s Rana, PC’s Sajjad and BJP together at Jammu meet

PDP turns down rightwing party’s invite
Syed Amjad ShahJammu, Aug 30:
Amid speculation about possible government formation in Jammu Kashmir, National Conference (NC), Peoples Conference (PC) and the rightwing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership came together at a BJP meeting in Jammu on Thursday held in memory of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Even as BJP’s State President Ravinder Raina claimed that they had invited all the political parties to attend the function organised in respect of Vajpayee, yet their former partners in the government Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) remained absent from the event.
Giving reef to the increased political activities, the NC leader Devinder Singh Rana and PC Chairman Sajjad Lone attended the condolence meeting of at the convention centre near Canal Road in Jammu.
Media persons who were covering the event tried to speak to Lone about the possible government formation when he reached the convention centre but he avoided queries.
Sources said BJP’s national executive meeting has been scheduled on September 8 and 9 in New Delhi and thereafter BJP would start its effort to form the government once again in Jammu Kashmir with a new alliance partner.
However, BJP’s senior leader Ashok Koul denied any chances of government formation in Jammu Kashmir.
Meanwhile, PC Chairman Sajjad Lone held a meeting with BJP leaders in the evening and discussed the political situation in the State.
Speaking on the occasion, NC’s Provincial President Devinder Singh Rana said if the former Prime Minister Vajpayee would have been alive, the dispute between India and Pakistan could have been resolved.
Rana said the true homage to Vajpayee would be to take along all people irrespective of their ideological differences for the unity of the country.
Former deputy chief minister and Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, Nirmal Singh said Vajpayee was loved by people across the country.
He said when Vajpayee was the Prime Minister, there were apprehensions in Kashmir about him but when he went to Kashmir, he gave a slogan of Insanayat, Jamhuriyat and Kashmiriyat to resolve the issues confronting Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Sajad Lone said, “For us in Kashmir when militancy was at its peak, there was trust deficit between us Kashmiris and Government of India but for the first time a leader in Vajpayee from the mainland India captured the imagination of Kashmiris.”
Lone said Vajpayee was the middle of many things.
“He was the master of communication. He could reach out. He was the master of how to deliver a message,” Lone said. “Vajpayee will be remembered as a great statesman of calibrate unparallel at international level. We have to evolve and change with the situation. I think, Vajpayee was a leader who accommodated all ideological animism in him that was the need at that time.”