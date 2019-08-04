NC's one-upmanship hurting cause of unity in Kashmir: Faesal

August 04, 2019 01:00:00 | Rising Kashmir News

People will never forgive mainstream political leaders if they fail the state in this moment of crisis

Peoples United Front leader Shah Faesal has taken potshots at National Conference leadership for refusing to be a part of the All Party Delegation that met Governor Satya Pal Malik yesterday

'NC's one-upmanship is hurting the cause of unity in Kashmir', said Shah Faesal soon after NC delegation led by Vice President Omar Abdullah met Governor and addressed a Press Conference soon afterwards.

Shah Faesal expressed his surprise over the logic to meet Prime Minister first and then expecting answers from the Governor when it should have been the vice versa.

In a tweet, Shah Faesal asked whether Governor was more competent to address this issue or the Prime Minister?

Shah Faesal also said that National Conference has emerged as an obstacle to cause of unity in Kashmir and it is unfortunate that at a time when state is facing an existential threat, NC leadership is still busy in point scoring.

'People will never forgive the mainstream leadership of the State if all political parties do not unite in this moment of crisis and guide the people out of these desperate times', Shah Faesal warned.