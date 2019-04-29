NC’s Masoodi blames PDP, Cong for demolition of autonomy

April 29, 2019 | Javid Sofi

NC's candidate for Anantnag parliamentary constituency, Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi blamed Peoples Democratic Party (PDP )and Congress for demolishing the building of the state's autonomy.

According to the party statement while addressing a huge gathering of party workers on Sunday at Khrew town of South Kashmir's Pulwama district Masoodi said that PDP's Mehbooba Mufti and Congress' Ghulam Ahmad Mir are responsible for eroding the autonomy and unique identity of Kashmir.

"How they are claiming to safeguard it," Masoodi said, adding that people aren't convinced by them.

"People are well aware of the doings of these parties. They ask them about implementation of GST," he said, adding that implementation of GST in Jammu and Kashmir was the most venomous attack on the autonomy of the state after 1954.

Criticizing Congress he said it was during the tenure of Congress government in the centre that ‘the father of the nation’ (Kashmir),Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was sent to jail in 1953 and then the party made successive attacks on the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir. He also claimed that the election is the beginning of the end for PDP.

"During Mehbooba Mufti's four and half year rule as CM of the state, a reign of terror was unleashed. The modesty of women was desecrated, girls were pellet blinded, hundreds of youth were killed and freedom of elderly people were curtailed," he said, adding people are leaving PDP to join them.

"These people are joining us because of they realised PDP is another face of BJP and Mehbooba is a pawn of BJP, " Masoodi said.

He also claimed to have taken a lead in the first phase of polling which were held for Anantnag parliamentary constituency on 23 April and said that a large number of people will turn up to vote for them on the second phase of polling on 29 of April.

