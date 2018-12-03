NC’s income 9 times that of PDP

Both parties received Rs 25 lakh each from an electoral trust for 2014 LA polls
Both parties received Rs 25 lakh each from an electoral trust for 2014 LA polls
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Dec 02:
The income of National Conference (NC) is almost nine times that of its rival Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
The total disclosed income of the NC from 2004-05 to 2014-15 has been Rs 33.87 crore while that of the PDP has been Rs 3.91 crore.
The figures are a part of the disclosures made by the two regional political giants in their submissions to the Election Commission of India (ECI), which subsequently has been published by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) in a report, ‘Analysis of Sources of Funding of National and Regional Parties- FY 2004-05 to 2014-15’.
In another report, the ADR states that NC’s declared income in 2006-07 was Rs 1.13 crore; Rs 3.31 crore during 2007-08; Rs 11.71 crore during 2008-09, the assembly election year; Rs 5.43 crore during 2009-10; Rs 6.8 crore during 2010-11; Rs 3 crore during 2013-14 and Rs 2.43 crore during 2014-15.
However, the income status of the party is not available for the years 2004-05, 2005-06, 20011-12 and 2012-13 during which the ADR study was conducted.
The report states that the PDP’s declared income during 2004-05 was Rs 37 lakh; Rs 16 lakh in 2005-06; Rs 29 lakh in 2007-08; Rs 42 lakh in 2008-09; Rs 34 lakh in 2009-10; Rs 27 lakh in 2010-11; Rs 15 lakh in 2011-12; Rs 38 lakh in 2013-14 and Rs 1.5 crores in 2014-15 during the previous assembly election year.
As per the ADR report, PDP’s declared income reports are not available for the years 2006-07 and 2012-13.
Interestingly, in 2014-15, when the assembly polls were held in J&K, both the regional parties received donations worth Rs 25 lakh each from the same electoral trust ‘Samaj Electoral Trust’ registered in West Bengal in 2014.
As per another ADR report, PDP did not receive any amount from the registered electoral trusts in 2013-14 and in 2015-16.
However, they received Rs 15 lakh in 2016-17 from a registered electoral trust.
As per ADR report, during the same years NC received Rs 5 lakh in 2013-14 and Rs 1 lakh in 2016-17 from registered electoral trusts.
NC didn’t receive any money from a registered electoral trust in 2015-16, the ADR report states.
The Samaj Electoral Trust has not submitted its donation details for the year 2017-18 to the ECI.
The ADR report for the previous financial year (2017-18) states that NC has received Rs 48 lakh from Janshakti Electoral Trust registered in Jammu with the ECI in September 2017.
“The first payment to NC has been Rs 11 lakh on 17 March 2018, then Rs 10 lakh on 27 March 2018 and Rs 27 lakh on March 30, 2018,” the ADR report reads.
The figures on donations have been voluntarily made public by the Janshakti Electoral Trust to the ECI in stark contrast to eight trusts among the 22 registered electoral trusts not submitting their donations to political parties.
As per an ADR report, PDP did not submit its contribution report for 2016-17 to ECI while the NC submitted it 43 days after the due date declaring that it did not receive any donations at all during the year.
As per an ADR report, PDP showed an expenditure of Rs 41 lakh for the year 2016-17 while revealing that the party’s income was Rs 49 lakh.
As per the same report, NC did not submit its income and expenditure report to ECI for the year 2016-17 as was done by the PDP in the year 2015-16.