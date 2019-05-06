NC's Hasnain Masoodi casts his vote at polling station in Khrew

May 06, 2019 | Junaid Kathju

NC's Lok Sabha candidate for Anantnag Parliamentary constituency Justice Hasnain Masoodi cast his vote on Monday at a polling station in Boys Higher Secondary School Khrew.



There are five polling stations in Boys Higher Secondary School Khrew, polling station (PS) number 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.



At PS number 4, total number of voters are 1147, in which 309 cast their votes till 10.30 AM.



At PS number 5, total number of voters are 903, in which 125 cast their votes till 10.30 AM.



At PS number 6, total number of voters are 546, in which 28 cast their votes till 10.30 AM.



At PS number 7, total number of voters are 751, in which 81 cast their votes till 10.30 AM.



At PS number 8, total number of voters are 1032, in which 43 cast their votes till 10.30 AM.



